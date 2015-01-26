Textile Manufacturer Kanati Co. Embraces Domestic Approach

Waterloo, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2015 --Canadian-based clothing company Kanati Co. found itself spending far too much time, effort and money in Pakistan. The stability of the country and supply chain disruptions were key reasons for the company to close doors overseas and plan to run all operations domestically from Waterloo, Ontario.



"As an organization that serves clients globally, we just can't afford the disruption and down time in Pakistan. Our clients depend on a fast and reliable service. We can no longer wait and hope for improvements in Pakistan" said Liam Massaubi, co-founder of the company. "Our new facility will feature state-of-the-art machinery and will provide cost-effectiveness and reliability which allow us to better serve our clients."



Kanati Co. will be introducing its manufacturing in three phases. The company will also be introducing custom headwear services in its flagship store in Waterloo, Ontario.



"We recognize when it is time to cut losses and move on. There are added benefits of a domestic manufacturing approach where we are able to control all of the variables, which we cannot do in Pakistan" said Liam Massaubi. "We are a company that takes pride in providing quality service; we take appropriate action when our standards are compromised. By taking this step we will be able to maintain our standards and remain in a global market by engaging skills and abilities of a local workforce."



About Kanati Co.

Kanati Co. is a Canadian menswear label, manufacturer and retailer. It was founded in 2009 and is distributed internationally. As a manufacturer it offers private label services for brands globally on a membership basis and provides a & Made-on-Demand; service that eliminates a majority of material costs for a private label, enabling a wider selection of goods to offer retailers.