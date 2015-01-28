Designer Autumn Teneyl Styles Fans Up for Super Bowl XLIX

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2015 --Super Bowl fans are welcomed to stop by and meet artist-designer Autumn Teneyl who will be on hand to introduce her 2015 creations. "I am thrilled to be selected to present my latest line of handcrafted garments at the annual Festival of the Arts 2015. It's so nice to see a city I adore under the spotlight for Super Bowl XLIX!" says designer, Autumn Teneyl.



Women want to look fabulous, wear unique designs and most importantly feel comfortable, especially strutting their stuff at Super Bowl XLIX. The provocative styling, no belt, no zipper, no button styles Autumn Teneyl creates brings it all together for the eco-chic woman on the go, states Autumn Teneyl spokesperson.



The festivities have been well planned to give locals and visitors from around the world an opportunity to experience live music, fabulous food and artisan wares while not missing out on any of the Super Bowl events. All the Super Bowl activities are being filmed through ESPN's live remote right around the corner from the Art Show at Scottsdale Fashion Square.



You will find Autumn Teneyl along with a host of other artists at the Scottsdale Waterfront.



The Big Game Festival of Arts

January 29-Feb 1, 2015

Thursday: 2-10 pm | Friday: 11-7 pm | Saturday: 12-9 pm | Sunday: 10-4 pm

Scottsdale Waterfront 7134 E Stetson Dr. Scottsdale, AZ



About Autumn Teneyl Designs

Autumn Teneyl Designs was introduced in the USA in 2000 as a fashion forward eco-chic collection giving "comfortable" a provocative spin. "I make clothing for your whole life. ATD is not just a label it's a lifestyle. A sustainable, organic, and handcrafted product made in the USA Autumn Teneyl Designs is a natural fit for eco-chic woman," says Autumn Teneyl, whose commitment to an active, environmentally and socially responsible lifestyle has gracefully translated into her garment making. She sources from sustainable businesses, using domestically made organic fabrics and designer end natural & synthetic fabrics to reduce the environmental burden of textile manufacturing. Autumn Teneyl has stayed true to the "made in the USA" movement, each piece in her collection is handmade, fabricated and finished in the Colorado Rocky Mountains.



Autumn Teneyl Designs as seen on stage and screen can be found in fine boutiques across the USA and Canada and now online at http://www.autumnteneyl.com