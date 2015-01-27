Jacob Venture Starts Kickstarter Campaign for the Official Release of Roundabout iOS

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2015 --Roundabout promises to be the future of buying or selling our cars. Instead of spending hours searching, Roundabout users will be able to Broadcast the cars of their choice and let the seller contact them. All their personal information remains private until they respond to the seller.



Listing a car on a website can cost as much as $50 for only a couple weeks of advertising. Unfortunately, most of these websites yield very little or no result. With Roundabout, users are will no longer waste months trying to sell their car. The environment created by JacobVenture reverses the traditional experience, and is expected to suit the needs of the serious buyers and serious sellers.



At Roundabout, the buyers pay $0.99 for 7 days of Broadcasting on the app. This provides Simple Confidence to the seller, proving they are a serious buyer. Searching through the buyers on the app is easy and free. When the seller finds a buyer to Contact, they are prompted to purchase a Contact for as little as $1.50.



Over the last ten months, Jacob Venture has worked nonstop to bring the project to completion and recently received approval for the App Store. Roundabout will release on the App Store on April 13th, following the participation in One Spark, the world's largest crowdfunding festival. One Spark is scheduled to take place in Jacksonville, FL April 7-12, 2015.



Jacob Venture recently launched their Kickstarter campaign to raise all expenses leading to the release of Roundabout and have quickly surpassed 50% funded. The company's funding requirement is $1,000, and this amount must be raised by February 28, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1JoTPuZ



The official website of Jacob Venture is http://jacobventure.com/



About Roundabout

Roundabout is the future of buying or selling cars. Rather than wasting hours online or on a lot searching through cars, JacobVenture has eliminated the search and given sellers the ability to be proactive. Roundabout users can broadcast the car they want and let the seller contact them. This safe, secure method keeps all personal information private, until the buyers responds to the seller.