Gnosis Media Group, a global media company focused on effective communications, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce their "Text Engine" to the rest of the world. The campaign has a funding goal of $200,000, which needs to be raised by February 26th in order to bring this technology into areas that need it the most. Text Engine is an inspired way to turn an ordinary "dumbphone" into an internet friendly smartphone with a simple text message. This technology has already been successfully launched in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. However, "Text Engine aims to bring people in less-developed communities much needed information that they wouldn't otherwise have access to" by taking Text Engine to the emerging economies of the world.



We all remember that excited feeling the first time we were able to get an answer to a question, or find the information we were seeking with a simple push of a button. The internet opens up doors, and connects the world in many different ways. Once this feature was available on mobile phones it became even more exciting, and is a very useful tool that many of us now take for granted. However, not everyone has the opportunity or ability to benefit from modern internet technology. This is a fact that Text Engine plans on changing. As the makers state, "There are many emerging economies where the majority of residents must use feature phones, flip phones or 'dumbphones' because smartphones are too expensive or the infrastructure of the region simply doesn't support them." Now with Text Engine, even these basic phones will have internet capability. With a simple text message anyone can get the weather, news, yellow pages, movie info, flight status, Wikipedia, definitions, and more on their phone. As the inspired minds behind this idea state, "Your dumbphone is smarter than you think".



While Text Engine has been successfully launched in the U.S., U.K, and Canada, there is a lot of red-tape involved in taking this technology to the emerging economies of the world. Because of all of the red-tape and intricacies involved, it is a very costly process to offer Text Engine to these areas. The team is looking to hire the people and resources necessary to make phone internet access a reality for everyone, which is why they are reaching out to the public via their Indiegogo campaign. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering a wide range of perks from a "Social Thank You" perk which enables a supporter to follow the campaign, to the chance to win an Amex gift card, and receive various services for free in exchange for their contribution.



About Text Engine

Text Engine was underwritten by the Gnosis Media Group, and was developed to offer all cell phone users a way to search the Web by using their text messaging (SMS) service. It was developed by a talented group of professionals who are very focused on making internet accessibility a reality for everyone.



