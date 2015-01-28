New Survey by the Israel Fertility Center Shows Promising Results for Optisperm Users

Jerusalem, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2015 --A survey conducted by the Israel Fertility Center in 2014 offers promising potential for the efficacy of male fertility supplements. The Israel Fertility Center surveyed seven men and tested the concentration of their sperm as well as their sperm motility and average head sperm defect percentage. They were asked to take Optisperm under the brand name SP Vital for on average 111 days, and then they were tested again. Six out of seven of the patients saw marked improvement with sperm concentration increasing by 100 percent, motility by 26 percent on average, and head sperm defect percentage decreasing by 7 percent. In addition to that, one patient was able to achieve pregnancy.



The survey gives researchers better insight into the validity of the claims made by male fertility supplement manufacturers. Male fertility supplements offer a natural way to improve male sperm count and quality. Optisperm uses a proprietary formula of herbs, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants to improve a wide variety of fertility-related conditions. Its main ingredient is L-Arginine. Men who use Optisperm daily can see results in as little as three months.



Male fertility issues are responsible for half the cases where couples can't get pregnant. Oftentimes, the only options are more invasive procedures, like IVF, which are expensive and could involve some side effects. The survey conducted by the Israel Fertility Center shows that there might be another way for men to treat their condition to increase the chances of conception.



About Optisperm

Optisperm is a product of Activit Health. Activit vitamins and health products was established in 2002 in Israel with the goal of creating scientifically-based and natural nutritional supplements. Activit's team includes physicians and pharmacists who all share the vision of creating innovating state of the art products in the field of nutritional supplements, which will help our customers and, of course, make them feel better.



