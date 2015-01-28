Over 10,000 Print Industry Professionals to Attend Gulf Print & Pack 2015

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2015 --Over 10,000 printing industry professionals are expected to descend on Dubai in April when Gulf Print & Pack 2015 opens for business at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).



As the world's fourth fastest growing printing market, visitors to the show are on course to see the very latest solutions for their businesses while gaining new insight into how to boost and enhance their commercial prowess.



Billed as the premier print industry event in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region, the show will connect senior level buyers with over 300 exhibitor companies. Market leading industry manufacturers and suppliers set to preview their latest technologies and applications at Gulf Print & Pack include: Heidelberg, Kodak, AFRA, Bobst, Green Graphics Trading GMCC, Nilpeter and Prestige Graphics Trading.



2015's edition has also reported a large increase in first time exhibitor numbers with 45 new companies such as Holostik India and Primera Europe signing up to showcase their products and services. The show will also feature dedicated pavilions for Chinese and Iranian suppliers. This influx of new exhibitors and other statistics such as a rise in digital solution providers and label businesses attending support PIRA international's 'Global Print Markets to 2016' forecast that the Middle East's market share is expected to grow to $20bn by next year.



Mike Simmonds, event manager at Gulf Print & Pack commented: "Growth in the Middle Eastern printing industry has been following the same pattern being seen in Asia and Latin America with demand overtaking more mature markets such as Western Europe and North America. Technologies and their capabilities are always advancing and that is directly influencing brand owners in their product development choices and in turn consumer behavior and habits. Print processes are experiencing marked trends worldwide in how they are used with an increasing appetite for digital, flexo and inkjet technologies emerging.



Increased personalization and shorter print runs are growing the production of labels, flexible packaging, active and intelligent packaging formats and photobooks. The market is moving fast, so this year's show will be even more invaluable to visitors looking to capitalize on these profitable growth areas."



Aimed at printers, brand owners and designers, Gulf Print & Pack 2015 will feature key businesses from across the full spectrum of general and package printing.



Running from 13 – 16 April, entry to the expo is free and pre-registration can be made by visiting http://www.gulfprintpack.com



About Gulf Print and Pack 2015

Gulf Print & Pack 2015 is the leading event for commercial and package printers in the Middle East and North Africa. Come and see the latest digital presses, package printing technology and web-to-print software solutions.



For event inquiries:

Mike Simmonds | Event Manager | LabelExpo - Gulf Print & Pack - Zuchex

Tarsus Group Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8846 2739 | Fax: +44 (0) 20 8846 2801

msimmonds@tarsus.co.uk



For media assistance:

Anthon Garcia

anthon@meacommunications.com

+971501398661