Elite Water Damage and Restoration Inc. Announces New Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2015 --The homeowners of Bucks County need to be aware of the risk of flooding and other damage due to extremes of weather, this winter.



All it takes is a prolonged bout of rain or a thaw following heavy snowfall for water to collect in the lower areas of the house. In subzero temperatures, water pipes can freeze and burst, putting properties at further risk of water damage.



Elite Water Damage and Restoration inc. is on call 24/7 to assist you with emergencies of this type. They handle in all kinds of water damage situations, including basement flood cleanup services.



In case of emergency flood damage, It is vital to assert the damage as soon as possible. Prolonged exposure to water may even destabilize the property foundation structure.



Most people can see the immediate damage caused by water, but are unaware of its hidden hazards. A surprising number of materials absorb water and will continue to cause havoc long after flooding has subsided.



For those homeowners who have water damage in their basement, their priority task should be having it extracted and properly cleaned. With the help of the technicians from Elite Water Damage, any home or business can have their location dry in a matter of days.



The Elite team also restores houses that have been damaged by fire and smoke. Additional services include cleaning up and removing debris, repainting, and decontaminating soft furnishings and clothing of smoke.



About Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc.

A family-owned and operated business Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. is a licensed and insured company. Their experienced technicians are highly trained and offer the most professional service available.



With their truck-mounted, radio-dispatched vehicles, whether they are needed for carpet cleaning or water extraction, they are available to provide the most expedient service possible. Combine all of that, with their guarantee to stand behind every job that they perform, and you'll see why they have so many satisfied customers.