New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2015 --A Marine Corp. veteran with a mission has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce his new website HandyVet.org to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of $30,000, which needs to be raised by March 5th in order to open the virtual doors to his veteran focused service-on-demand website. His goal is to put an end to the unemployment problems suffered by military veterans trying to readjust to civilian life. The creator states, "Struggling to find work with respectable pay can be terrible for anyone. When it's endured by our proud veterans, we all can't help but feel a little embarrassed by it. These honorable men and women should never have to return from years of sacrificing so much, only to be faced with a humbling struggle to provide for themselves and their families."



HandyVet.org is a new website that features a wide-range of self-employment opportunities for veterans. It is owned and operated by military veterans and has the fitting slogan "Hire a Hero". HandyVet is a "service on demand" type of website in which registered members can request a specific service from an approved HandyVet. In the military, individuals are highly trained in many different fields. They are trained mechanics, handymen, personal assistants, public relations liaisons, landscape professionals, laborers, computer techs and programmers, cooks, electricians, etc. Perhaps a person needs a mechanic or help moving. They can call a HandyVet and get the work done with skill and confidence. All of the HandyVets on the site are thoroughly screened, and have to undergo a background check before joining the elite group of professionals in the registry. The workload of every HandyVet is based upon reviews written by their recent customers. This means a person can hire them with complete and utter confidence.



The team behind HandyVet have been hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for their HandyVet.org site, and are now ready to embark upon the next steps in making this a reality. Launching a website of this magnitude is a costly venture which is why they are reaching out to the public via their Indiegogo campaign. All of the funds raised with this campaign will be used for the various intricate details of the web and app development, sales & marketing, projection and finalizing production. HandyVet is a great idea that is be beneficial to both the veterans seeking work and anyone needing reasonably priced quality help. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a thank you "Level 1" perk which enables a supporter to follow the campaign, to various merchandise items and merchandise packages.



About HandyVet

HandyVet is a service on demand website that is owned and operated by a group of veterans with the goal of making unemployment a non-issue for military veterans. These highly motivated men and women offer their services to both consumers and businesses.



To contact via email write to Eden Vaschon at: director@handyvet.org