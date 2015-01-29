Kelly Krassa and Team Seeks Funding via Indiegogo for the Opening of Naxos Island Vacation Suites

Naxos Island, Greece -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2015 --Naxos Island Vacation Suites invites all to visit Naxos Island's first ever, green powered vacation home. Compared any resort or spa, it will offer much more to the visitors in terms of both authenticity and enjoyment. Visitors will be able to pick organic fruits of their choice for their complimentary breakfast. Naxos is a lively island with many beautiful beaches and plenty of activities for people that love outdoor adventure. There will be plenty of options on the beach for the water sports lovers. Finally, there will be a magical night out in the bustling Old Town of Naxos to end the day.



It has been observed that many people that have green lives at their home are not eco friendly while travelling. Naxos Island Vacation Suites is about to make a change in this scenario by creating the first ever sustainable vacation home in this region.



The teams long-term goal is to earn €90,000 in order to fully realize their dream. By selecting an exclusive vacation package perk, you can help them with their gradual conversions. The team on this project needs to raise approximately €90,000 for the opening of their vacation home. This team has worked extremely hard over the last few months to bring their vision to, life. All funds raised through Indiegogo will be spent to cover the following expenses.



Complete Solar Power System



New Energy Efficient Doors? and Windows



Landscape Development & Organic Garden



Water Conservation



Waste Biological Treatment



Insulation & Painting



Labor and related expenses



Backers making a contribution of €250 will get an opportunity to spend five nights at this incredible vacation home. There are many more attractive perks for the backers. This campaign will close on February 19, 2015.



To make a contribution to this project, please visit http://bit.ly/1wrWhb8



The official website of Naxos Island Vacation Suites is http://www.naxosvacationsuites.com



