Blazecat, LLC Launches Website Featuring High Quality Dog Beds

Mound, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2015 --Debra McIntyre is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.BowWowLuxuryDogBeds.com. The website features all kinds of dog beds including crate pads, sport team logo dog beds, and luxury dog beds. Debra McIntyre was inspired to start her website by her own love of animals. She has a terrier at home whose comfort is very important to her. She believes that the more comfortable a dog is the better they behave in a home. By starting her website, Debra McIntyre hopes to make it so that customers can keep their pets as comfortable as possible.



There are many high quality dog beds offered within the merchandise of BowWowLuxuryDogBeds.com. The website carries products including bolster dog beds, Slumber Pet crate pads, team dog beds, designer dog beds, dog sofa beds, camo dog beds, pink dog beds, and much more. These beds are made to provide the best comfort for a dog while still looking nice is the pet owner's home. In the future, Debra McIntyre will be adding a wider selection of team logo dog beds and also offering some heated dog beds to help older dogs that need this for their joints. By continuing to add new products to the site, she hopes to encourage customers to return to buy additional beds for new pets or as gifts for their friends.



Providing customers with high quality products at affordable prices is very important to Debra McIntyre regarding BowWowLuxuryDogBeds.com. She hand selects every product that she puts on her site to ensure that these are quality dog beds that also look nice. Her website offers unique sports team logo dog beds that are difficult for customers to find anywhere else. All of her products are offered at reasonable prices with free shipping to make the beds affordable to customers who want to pamper their pets.



To complement the main website, Debra McIntyre is also launching a blog located at http://www.DoggyBedNeeds.com. The blog will focus on topics related to dog beds in general. Debra McIntyre will be writing about the dog beds that she offers, what features of the beds make them cozy for dogs, future products to be added on the website, and more information on how to best pamper your pet. The goal of the blog is to connect with customers to help them learn more about dog beds and the website so that they can make more informed purchasing decisions.



About BowWowLuxuryDogBeds.com

BowWowLuxuryDogBeds.com, a division of Blazecat, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Debra McIntyre.



Debra McIntyre

http://www.BowWowLuxuryDogBeds.com



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com