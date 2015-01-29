Triple T Enterprise, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Camping and Hiking Backpacks

Smithfield, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2015 --Patricia Limb is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.BetterBackpacks.com. The website offers a broad assortment of different backpack options including rucksacks, day packs, internal and external frame backpacks, canvas backpacks, and hiking backpacks. Limb was inspired to start this website by her own interest in the products. She and her family have gone on day hikes and camping trips all over the United States. Her sons often go on extended camping and hunting trips where they need a backpack. She wanted to supply customers with the backpacks that they would need when they were outdoors.



There are many high quality backpacks featured within the merchandise of BetterBackpacks.com. The website carries products including external frame backpacks, field bags, hiking day packs, lightweight rucksacks, tactical backpacks, hydration backpacks, military day packs, padded backpacks, Blackhawk tactical gear, and much more. In the future, Limb would like to add some tools that might be put into a backpack such as survival knives, backpacking tents, and rain ponchos. By continuing to add products to her site, she hopes to make it into a place where customers can find everything they need to take on a hunting, camping, or hiking trip.



Providing individual attention to detail and excellent customer service is very important to Limb concerning BetterBackpacks.com. The products offered on her site are ones that have actually been tested out by her family members so that they know that they are quality products. They overstress the bags to discover what they can and cannot do. The personal experience that her and her family have with the products puts them in the unique situation of being able to better recommend what kind of use each of the backpacks is best suited to.



To complement the main website, Limb is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourBackpacksBlog.com. Limb will be posting about the different trips that her sons have been on, the difference in terminology between rucksack and backpack, how to choose a backpack, what you might use a backpack for, how to measure yourself for a backpack, humorous stories about mistakes that her family has made throughout the years, and what to take with on a day hike or an extended one. The goal of the blog is to share her families' trials and errors with her customers to give the information about picking the best backpack for their purposes.



