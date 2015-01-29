DPF Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Cookware and Small Kitchen Appliances

Salinas, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2015 --Penny Fong and Doug Finch are excited to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.DPSTreasures.com. The website carries a variety of cooking items including pressure cookers, ceramic cookware, glass cookware, paella pans, enamel cookware, stainless steel cookware, and rice cookers. Fong was inspired to start the website because of her own love of cooking. She has always been interested in healthy eating and has tried to prepare healthy meals for her and her family. She knows that having good cookware is very important for preparing the best home cooked meals. Fong and Finch decided to start a website that would provide customers cooking at home with the best tools for the job.



There are many high quality cooking products featured within the merchandise of DPSTreasures.com. The website offers products including 12 piece stainless steel cookware sets, ceramic nonstick cookware sets, porcelain cookware, copper bottom stainless steel cookware, Zojirushi rice cookers, cast iron skillets, glass pots and pans, and much more. The stainless steel cookware is especially popular because this can be used at much higher temperatures than standard nonstick cookware and doesn't leech toxins into food like some pans do. In the future, Fong and Finch plan to offer additional cooking tools that will be helpful for cooking in the kitchen such as slow cookers.



Offering convenient customer service and shipping is important to Fong and Finch regarding DPSTreasures.com. When customers have questions about the products, they will be able to get their questions answered promptly so that they can make purchasing decisions faster. The website will also be offering free shipping so that customers won't have to worry about additional costs to ship their chosen items to their homes.



To complement the main website, Fong and Finch will also be launching a blog located at http://www.DPSTreasuresBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to cooking with different kinds of cookware. Fong and Finch will be writing about the benefits of the cookware, the different types of cookware available, why different pieces of cookware might be better for different purposes, and special recipes. They will also be talking about how people can be healthier when cooking in their own homes. The purpose of the blog is to help customers make up their minds about the kind of cookware that would be best for their style of cooking.



