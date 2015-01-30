Mind Commerce Sees Public Safety LTE Market Growing to $19.5 Billion by 2020

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2015 --Driven by the growing demand for data intensive applications in Public Safety markets, the industry is set to grow at a CAGR of 30% from 2015 to 2020 representing over $19.5 Billion in revenue by 2020, up from $ 5.3 Billion in 2015.



The next LTE performance and capacity leap will come from network topology evolution by using a mix of macro cells and small cells with licensed and unlicensed spectrum known as heterogeneous networks (HetNets). Mind Commerce sees HetNets as a net benefit to public safety through improvements in location determination and coverage for emergency services.



As infrastructure and device vendors ramp up their development efforts, application providers are also gaining traction within the industry. Some of the most widely anticipated applications in Public Safety LTE include Mission Critical Voice, Mobile Video, and Situational Awareness applications.



Public Safety LTE: A Global Assessment of Market Size, Technology, Vendor Trends and Spectrum Allocation 2015 – 2020 provides an in-depth of the global Public Safety LTE industry to address the aforementioned issues, in addition to providing a detail assessment of the technology, market size, and key trends within the Public Safety LTE industry.



