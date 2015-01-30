Ohio Law Firm Slater & Zurz LLP Offering Free Book About Legal Malpractice in Ohio

Akron, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2015 --The Ohio law firm of Slater & Zurz LLP announced today that it is offering a free book it has written and published titled: Legal Malpractice in Ohio, How To Determine If Your Lawyer Committed Malpractice and What To Do About It.



The book explains what legal malpractice is and what it is not. In addition, it provides examples of legal malpractice cases and describes the process of filing a legal malpractice claim in Ohio.



"When someone hires an attorney, they place an enormous amount of trust and confidence in that lawyer", said Jim Slater, the managing partner of Slater & Zurz LLP. "Some attorneys make errors that can have a huge impact on the outcome of a case and the life of their client causing significant losses and damages. When that happens, legal malpractice may have been committed and the victim may be entitled to compensation from that attorney. We wrote this book to help people who may find themselves in this type of situation. It's a great first step to help people learn what they can do," he added.



Anyone who would like to receive a free copy of this book should call 1-800-297-9191, email slaterzurz@slaterzurz.com or visit ohiolegalmalpracticelaw.com.



