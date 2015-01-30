Tomasello Enterprises Launches Website Featuring Quality Kitchen Supplies

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2015 --Dano Tomasello is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.KitchenSupplyCenter.com. The website carries a broad assortment of kitchen items including cookware, kitchen utensils, stainless steel smokers, steamers, kitchen storage containers, flatware, and much more. Tomasello was inspired to start his website by his love of cooking and baking. He wanted to offer quality cookware to customers that shared his interest in cooking.



There are many excellent cooking products featured within the merchandise of KitchenSupplyCenter.com. The website offers products including bamboo cutting boards, stainless steel cookware sets, steak knives, nonstick griddles, food storage containers, roasting pans, sushi knives, electric skillets, food steamers, stainless steel stockpots, and much more. The 80 and 100 quart size stockpots are especially good for restaurant owners. In the future, Tomasello plans to continue adding products that can be used to help make cooking easier such as a food processer. By continuing to add products to his website, he hopes to have customers return to look for other items that they might want to add to their kitchen.



Providing customers with quality products that can help them improve their cooking is very important to Tomasello regarding KitchenSupplyCenter.com. He hand selects each product that he puts on the website to ensure that only high quality items are sold on his site. Some of the cookware comes with warranties so that customers know that they are getting a good product. The website also offers free shipping on orders over fifty dollars so that customers don't have to spend more money on shipping their items.



In addition to the main website, Tomasello is launching a blog located at http://www.KitchenSupplyBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to cooking and cookware. Tomasello will be writing about foods that he has cooked, how he prepares different foods, which cookware he uses to prepare it, how well food cooks with steamers, and additional information about the cookware offered on his website. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with further information to help them make the most of the cookware that they choose for their homes.



