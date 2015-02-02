Cash for Unwanted Cars Sydney with Free Car Removals

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2015 --Swift Car Removal Enhances Its Capacity For Picking More Cars In Sydney



Swift Car Removal has announced an enhancement of its capacity to offer car removal services in Sydney. The company known for offering cash for cars Sydney has stated that the move was made necessary by the increased demand for its services.



The operations manager of the company confirmed that the company had invested in a number of trucks to aid in the car removal business. He was quoted saying ''The company has become the favorite car removal company in Sydney with an increasing number of customers calling us to collect their cars. In this regard, we have increased our fleet of trucks in order to cope with the rising demand.''



Prompt Service

The company known for offering the best prices on car removal services has said that people have realised the need to get rid of damaged or accident cars to create space in their parking area. The company known for prompt customer service acts fast when contacted by a customer.



According to the company, the increase in the number of removal trucks will allow it to make it possible for the company to collect vehicles in the same day. This means that customers planning to get rid of their unwanted cars will receive their cash sooner. In addition, the company undertakes to do most of the paperwork to make the process as smooth as possible for the customer.



Customers who need to dispose of their cars can simply contact the company online and fill in a form with their car details. Based on the information presented, the company can make the customer a price offer pending the actual viewing of the car. If the offer is acceptable to the client, the company can make arrangements to pick the vehicle in as little as two hours.



Once the vehicle is picked collected, the customer is left with the number plates to fill the RTA disposal form and hand it in. The company assists the customer with the form if they need any help.



Types of vehicles for removal

The company has confirmed that it will be offering cash for cars for any type of vehicle regardless of its condition. If a customer needs to sell a vehicle in running condition, the company will be glad to receive it and pay cash on the spot. In case the car will be in a running condition, they will send a competent driver to conduct the car removal.



In case the car has been in an accident and is not in a running condition, a towing truck will be sent to collect the car. However, in the event that the car is extensively damaged and is not in a position to roll, the removal company will send a flat-bed truck to carry out the removal.



This service caters for all types of vehicles from personal cars, van and light trucks. The model of the vehicle too does not matter, the company promises to collect all brands of cars. The investment in new removal trucks also comes with equipment for safe car removal. This means that customers can count of the removal process being safe. Customers will also be pleased to learn that the removal service is free of charge.



Why use Swift Car Removal Services

Having been in the business for many years, Swift Car Removal services has built a reputation for being reliable. Customers know that if the company promises to collect a vehicle on a certain day and time, it will keep its promise. With the additional vehicles, the collection time will be further reduced.



At Present, the company has the ability to remove the car within a period of 2 hours. In addition, the company has also been known to pay some of the best prices for cars in the industry. This is because the company values its customers and prefers to pay them some of the best rates in the industry.



Unlike other companies that ask customers to wait for a day or two before they pay up, customers can expect to receive cash on the spot during the collection process.



About Swift Car Removal

Swift Car Removal is an established company offering cash for cars Sydney services. It has earned a reputation for its fair dealings with customers over they years.



You can contact the company on:

Telephone: 0497 141 350

Email: enquiries@swiftcarremoval.com.au