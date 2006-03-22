Concierge Service Makes Spring Cleaning a Snap During National Cleaning Week

Duncan, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2006 -- It’s that time of year again – spring is here, and it’s time to bring out the dust mops and vacuums. Spring cleaning is a tradition that is firmly embedded in our culture; America has even blocked off a special week in the calendar for it: March 26 – April 1 is National Cleaning Week.



New surveys have shown that 83 percent of people think that one of the keys to happiness “is a clean house.” However, people today are busier than ever before, and not everyone has time to spare for a comprehensive cleansing of the home. So what are busy homeowners to do?



“Most people really get into the spirit of spring cleaning,” says Tracey Crockett, Chief Lifestyle Manager of Chores, Errands ‘N More (CEM) a full-service concierge company based in South Carolina. “For others, it’s more of a ‘necessary evil’ – a tedious task, at best. That’s why we offer a full range of spring cleaning services in addition to our more traditional lifestyle management and concierge programs."



Spring cleaning is much more involved than a regular weekly housecleaning – this is the time to really get into all the corners and make a house sparkle and shine. Spring often brings to mind a fresh start – and spring cleaning is a perfect way to kick off the season. Additionally, spring cleaning doesn’t necessarily apply only to the home – it’s a great opportunity to brighten up the office space as well.



“We are currently developing a spring cleaning program that will enable people to attend to more pressing matters in their daily lives – such as business, family matters and spending quality time with the people they love. Our main goal is to make life simpler and more convenient for our customers – we’re just here to help! Additionally, interested parties can receive free spring cleaning tips by sending an email to spring@choreserrandsnmore.com.”



Chores, Errands ‘N More is a full-service concierge and lifestyle management company. The company was founded with the objective of enhancing the quality of life for its customers by offering an extensive list of services and service packages – and thus providing its clientele with the opportunity to enjoy life without its day-to-day complications. More information can be found at http://www.choreserrandsnmore.com, or by calling 888-509-5533.



