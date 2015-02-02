SpawnCandy.com Offers a Unique Partnership Opportunity for Esports Gamers

Knoxville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2015 --A social media wave has begun as gamers across 4 countries unite to complete the SpawnCandy Development Project. With a launch date officially announced and a team in place working behind the scenes, SpawnCandy is finally becoming a reality.



As of November 15th 2014 the highly anticipated SpawnCandy.com website has entered into the development stages with a planned crowd funding start date of March 15th 2015. Ordinarily when a games media and news website launches it rarely has a specific niche that separates it from the hundreds of other gaming news websites that are currently saturating the world wide web. Many of these websites are merely template based news aggregator's with game related graphics implemented. SpawnCandy.com has promise to be one of the few potential mainstream gaming media and Esports outlets created completely in custom coding and freelance styled for today's gamer.



With the likes of Machinima, n4g, and ign dominating the online gaming news niche SpawnCandy would appear to have a long road ahead to compete in the world of "big ticket" gaming entertainment. However with enhanced functionality and original concepts being implemented into SpawnCandy.com their road to mainstream might not be that long at all. With some of the best freelance developers available on their team they have made multiple announcements on specific features that will be implemented into SpawnCandy.com that is not offered as a complete package on any other gaming website worldwide. Features such as built in live streaming through their go live network, professional gaming ladders and tournaments, world class media and news, as well as girl gamers only sections.



As of January 20th 2015 the SpawnCandy.com Public Relations and Promotion Team has started a new and unique promotional partnership opportunity for established Esports gamer's and gaming organizations. The promotional partnership offers selected candidate's a permanent placement in the Esports section of the official SpawnCandy website in return for their pre-campaign support. Selected promotional partner's are typically very active on many social network's and have a substantial following. Two of the most recent additions to the promotional partnership program are Matthew Archer, Owner of Sick Gaming Live, and Brooke Hubbert who owns the wordpress website P11nkXBL. Matthew Archer of Sick Gaming Live was also recently selected as a possible candidate for upcoming Razor gaming products project's. Brooke Hubbert has competed in 105 gaming event's and was recently hosted in "Women of gaming" and was a contestant on the YouTube series "Jack of all games".