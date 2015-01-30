DIESEL Motorsports and Champion Blue Flame Diesel Motor Oil Announce 2015 National Drag and Pull Racing Schedule

Champion Blue Flame® Motor Oil, a major product sponsor of DIESEL Motorsports and the National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM), announced this week their 2015 National Event Schedule for Diesel Drag Racing and Sled Pulling competition.
Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2015 --DIESEL Motorsports, formerly known as the National Association of Diesel Motorsports, was established in 2007 and is the only sanctioning body for diesels that promotes all diesel motorsports associations, clubs and events. DIESEL Motorsports holds a number of diesel events around the country while also building a membership that offers benefits for business members as well as fans with diesel drag racing, sled pulling, and Dyno competitions. DIESEL Motorsports events are all about diesels including a large Vendor Alley at each event with many National manufacturers represented. For more information visit http://www.dieselmotorsports.us
2015 NADM / DIESEL Motorsports National Event Schedule
May 9th Ozark Diesel Shootout Ozark Raceway,
Diesel Drags, Rogersville, MO
June 19th & 20th Haisley's Thunder in Muncie
Muncie Dragway / Gaston Lion's Club Park Sled Pull, Muncie, IN
July 18th - East Coast Diesel Nationals Numidia Dragway, Numidia PA
Diesel Drags, Sled pulling, Numidia PA
August 14th & 15th - Industrial Injection Rocky Mountain Diesel Shootout
Rocky Mountain Raceway, NWDC Dyno Competition, Salt Lake City, UT
September 26th - Buckeye Diesel Blast
MCIR Dragway, Redline Diesel Drags, Firepunk Sled Pulling, LaRue, OH
2015 NADM / DIESEL Motorsports Regional Events
March 12th -14th, Keystone Nationals
PA Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, PA
September 11th & 12th Smokey Mountain Diesel Days
Friday Drags, Greenville, TN / Saturday Sled Pull, Rogersville, TN
October 16th & 17th Antrim Diesel Days
Mason Dixon Dragway, Boonesboro, MD
November 7th, Diesels in Dark Corners
Liberty Truck/Tractor Pulls, White Plains, GA
July 25th / August 15th / September 26th Ozark Diesel Shootout Point Series
Diesel Drags Rogersville, MO
June 17th / July 25th / August 15th / September 12th / Spokane Diesel Series
Spokane Raceway, WA
Additional 2015 NADM / DIESEL Motorsports Events
NADM / MMTTPA – Sled Pulling Series
http://www.mmttpainc.com
NADM / Muncie Dragway Diesel Series
http://www.munciedragway.com
NADM / Liberty Truck/Tractor Sled Pulls
http://libertytruckandtractorpull.com
Champion Brands Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oils are formulated with workhorse performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids.
In addition, Champion Brands Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oil delivers unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horse power and torque.
About Champion Brands, LLC
Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 58 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about the Champion Blue Flame® Performance Diesel Motor Oil contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Dr., Clinton, MO 64735 http://www.championbrands.com