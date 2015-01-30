DIESEL Motorsports and Champion Blue Flame Diesel Motor Oil Announce 2015 National Drag and Pull Racing Schedule

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2015 --DIESEL Motorsports, formerly known as the National Association of Diesel Motorsports, was established in 2007 and is the only sanctioning body for diesels that promotes all diesel motorsports associations, clubs and events. DIESEL Motorsports holds a number of diesel events around the country while also building a membership that offers benefits for business members as well as fans with diesel drag racing, sled pulling, and Dyno competitions. DIESEL Motorsports events are all about diesels including a large Vendor Alley at each event with many National manufacturers represented. For more information visit http://www.dieselmotorsports.us



2015 NADM / DIESEL Motorsports National Event Schedule



May 9th Ozark Diesel Shootout Ozark Raceway,

Diesel Drags, Rogersville, MO



June 19th & 20th Haisley's Thunder in Muncie

Muncie Dragway / Gaston Lion's Club Park Sled Pull, Muncie, IN



July 18th - East Coast Diesel Nationals Numidia Dragway, Numidia PA

Diesel Drags, Sled pulling, Numidia PA



August 14th & 15th - Industrial Injection Rocky Mountain Diesel Shootout

Rocky Mountain Raceway, NWDC Dyno Competition, Salt Lake City, UT



September 26th - Buckeye Diesel Blast

MCIR Dragway, Redline Diesel Drags, Firepunk Sled Pulling, LaRue, OH



2015 NADM / DIESEL Motorsports Regional Events



March 12th -14th, Keystone Nationals

PA Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, PA



September 11th & 12th Smokey Mountain Diesel Days

Friday Drags, Greenville, TN / Saturday Sled Pull, Rogersville, TN



October 16th & 17th Antrim Diesel Days

Mason Dixon Dragway, Boonesboro, MD



November 7th, Diesels in Dark Corners

Liberty Truck/Tractor Pulls, White Plains, GA



July 25th / August 15th / September 26th Ozark Diesel Shootout Point Series

Diesel Drags Rogersville, MO



June 17th / July 25th / August 15th / September 12th / Spokane Diesel Series

Spokane Raceway, WA



Additional 2015 NADM / DIESEL Motorsports Events



NADM / MMTTPA – Sled Pulling Series

http://www.mmttpainc.com



NADM / Muncie Dragway Diesel Series

http://www.munciedragway.com



NADM / Liberty Truck/Tractor Sled Pulls

http://libertytruckandtractorpull.com



