CJ Computer Services Is Excited to Team Up with Google Fiber on Its Journey to 1000Mbps Internet in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2015 --We are very excited to hear the recent news that Google Fiber is coming to Raleigh! It will be a great option for all of our customers to actually have 1000Mbps speeds to their door step. We are proud to announce we are expanding our base of customers in the Raleigh-Durham region and we are also expanding our staffing to be able to support small businesses as well.



CJ Computer Services, the one-stop shop for all Computer Repair Raleigh problems, promises to address customer's needs any time of day on an "It's fixed or it's free" guarantee. The team of friendly IT professionals serves the entire Raleigh, Wake Forest, Cary, Durham, Chapel Hill and surrounding areas in need of the best computer repair services.



Detailing its services at CJComputerServices.net, the Raleigh computer repair experts offer virus and spy-ware removal, wireless installs, software and hardware repair, server installations and maintenance.



To find out more about Computer Repair in Raleigh, http://youtu.be/yaiKfZoABRo Or call CJ Computer Services and talk to CJ himself 919-653-8496



About CJ Computer Services

Computer Repair Raleigh CJ Computer Services specializes in computer repairs and IT services. Serving Raleigh, NC and surrounding areas, the team offers mobile services 24/7 for residential and business computer needs.