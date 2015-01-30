Champion Racing Oil to Sponsor 2015 Central PA Sprint Car Series

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2015 --The Speedway Motors/Champion Racing Oil Central PA Sprint Car Series will pay out over $20,000 to the top 10 racers at the end of the season. The 2015 season will kicks off at Lincoln Speedway at 2pm on Saturday February 21st. The associate sponsors for the 2015 season will be Butler-Built Seats, Conroy "Pneu" Control, Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic, Maxim Chassis, RAACE, Schnee Chassis and Winters Performance Products.



Speedway Motors is America's Oldest Speed Shop® and has been a trusted source for specialty rodding and racing products and friendly expert advice for 60 years. Founded in 1952 by "Speedy" Bill Smith – a racer and street rodder himself – Speedway Motors has grown from a one-man operation to become the world's largest manufacturer, distributor and retailer of street rod and racing products. For more information visit: http://www.speedwaymotors.com



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer), special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in Dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com