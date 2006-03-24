Cygnus Mentoring Announce Mentoring in Medicine Conference in May 2006

East Grinstead, West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2006 -- Cygnus Mentoring announces its third consecutive annual conference on mentoring in medicine, this year entitled, ‘Mentoring for an Effective Professional and Personal Career’. It is being held at Hotel Russell, Russell Square, London on 26th May 2006.



This year, the focus is on the preparation of mentors for their role. In the platform speeches and workshops, the scope of mentoring in the NHS as a multi-professional organisation will be explored - in particular, the preparation of mentors and the competencies that they need to be effective in a rapidly changing NHS.



Speakers include:



• Dr Bob Garvey, Mentoring and Coaching Research Unit, Sheffield Hallam University

• Pauline Willis, Founding member, European Mentoring and Coaching Council (EMCC)

• Dr Nancy Redfern, Specialty Dean Director, Northern Deanery

• Vicky Osgood, Director of Postgraduate Medical and Dental Education, Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust



“The objective of the conference this year is to broaden the horizons of mentoring within a changing NHS culture, explore how mentoring is expanding within the organisation and set the standards for mentoring. We also hope to prepare mentors to be effective and professional, so they can apply their mentoring skills to develop and support those working in the NHS,” states Dr Peter Harborow. Director, Cygnus Mentoring & Professional Development.



For those interested in mentoring in a medical field, the conference is an ideal opportunity to network with other mentors and coaches and is open to any healthcare professional. Anyone with an educational or managerial responsibility for the training, support and development of those working in the healthcare profession are also welcome.



‘Mentoring for an Effective Professional and Personal Career’ will be held at Hotel Russell, Russell Square, London, WC1B 5BE on 26th May 2006, from 9am to 5pm. The fee of £230 includes lunch and all refreshments.



An early booking discount of £50 is available. If the booking is made before 1st May 2006, the booking fee is only £180. (All prices given exclude VAT).



For those responsible for recruitment and retention of staff, quality assurance of services and management the successful management of change at all levels is vital. Cygnus Mentoring and Professional Development was founded by Dr Peter Harborow in 2001, in response to the constant change and modernisation within the health care sector. Cygnus recognises the growing importance for the individual to have reflective time out to address the important issues of professional practice that this change evokes. Cygnus consists of a team of associates who will work with organisations or individuals to achieve their maximum potential and effectiveness and considers their needs before embarking on a programme of support or training.



