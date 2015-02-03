Solve Partners with MindCRM

Lewes, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2015 --Solve, a US-based technology consulting company operating in Palo Alto, California, has partnered with MindCRM, a customer relationship management SaaS provider specializing in providing enterprise level customer management to both small and corporate sized businesses.



As a fast growing startup, Solve has found customer support as an escalating problem with their short supply of staff. Solve is seeking to automate their customer support and sales management without sacrificing their customer satisfaction rates.



MindCRM will provide Solve with advanced workflow shortcuts and data-driven lead scoring. This will ensure general inquiries receive a quick and concise response with little effort from Solve's support team. If a lead is scored highly using the MindCRM lead scoring system, the inquiry is immediately escalated to a higher priority and a customer service representative is then notified.



"We've researched several CRMs in the past few weeks, and found MindCRM, a smaller, lesser known company--yet a company with incredibly sophisticated and easy-to-use technology, would be our best bet." stated Solve's co-founder, Ryan Jones.



If more information regarding MindCRM's SaaS, please visit https://mindcrm.com