One Creations Celebrates a Decade of Ecommerce Excellence with Refreshed Brand Identity

Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2015 --One Creations, the preeminent e-commerce and digital solutions agency today announced the celebration of its 10th year anniversary and has launched a refreshed brand identity which is reflective of its fortified business perspective and outlook, driving quality and passionate service delivery into its core business processes. This is in keeping with the evolving dynamics and technology in the world of e-business.



With the adoption of its new brand identity, tagline and logo, the Company has simultaneously launched its new corporate website http://www.onecreations.co.uk to give clients and prospects a good understanding of how the Company is expanding and refining its operations. The revamped website has been designed to serve as an insightful information tool to engage all its customers with the latest technology and industry news as and when it happens.



"Since 2005, we have been successfully connecting brands to consumers with an extra emphasis on design, customisation and conversions which has made us a valuable extension of our client's marketing team" commented Mr. Julian Perera, Managing Director of One Creations.



To date, One Creations has a growing portfolio of over 900 websites comprising an award-winning clientele of brands spanning both the B2B and B2C markets, and a 95% customer retention rate. As the Company evolved in each of its service pillars such as e-commerce, web design and digital marketing, with Magento e-commerce being its core business, the Company's Magento certified developers and consultants have designed and delivered over 100 Magento sites to date.



"Our refreshed brand ethos is centered on achieving the full potential of our clients' digital businesses" continued Mr. Perera. "Therefore, the refreshed identity and tagline now more strategically aligns our organisation with the growth and vision of our Company. This results in conveying more effectively our value proposition to our clients, prospects and the growing world of e-commerce".



About One Creations

One Creations has always been synonymous with quality customisation and innovation. The team is committed to delivering quality bespoke digital solutions that can generate tangible results both from a marketing as well as a business perspective.