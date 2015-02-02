Converged Communications Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2015 --Thirty years ago John Humphrey recognized a need in the communications industry and took the lead in the Jacksonville area emerging-technologies businesses. He went on to build a team of dedicated specialists with a focus on quality service and customer support. His company, Converged Communications, remains the industry leader in network technology.



"Technology continues to evolve and our commitment is to utilize technology to provide our client's a competitive advantage," said John Humphrey, Founder and CEO of Converged Communications.



In the years since Converged Communications was founded, great strides have been made in network technology. From the first PC's, connected via Local Area Networks (LANs), to wireless connections, to Wide Area Networks (WANs), Converged Communications has always been immersed in the latest technologies.



With the arrival of WANs came an immense amount of data exchange, which created a need for special business services. Converged Communications supports companies who want to focus on what they do best with their managed IT services their specialists the lead on WAN maintenance.



Twenty years ago, the introduction of the World Wide Web brought new technologies to businesses and the public. These technologies grew and developed into services like Voice Over IP and Offsite Data Storage, which Converged Communications provides along with its IT Support Systems.



"Our goal to put customers first has driven us to offer the latest in technology to our business clients," said Humphrey. "We provide quality, along with cost-effective solutions, to help our customers succeed."



Visit http://www.convergedcommunications.com for more information about our services and a free technology consultation to help you get started.



About Converged Communications

Converged Communications was created in 1985 when John Humphrey recognized a glaring deficiency in the industry. Business customers required leading-edge technology, quality service, and customer support. Since 1985, we have built a team of highly professional engineers and technicians who support our customer base. This team of dedicated specialists has earned respect in the marketplace as a truly innovative leader in technological business solutions.



At Converged Communications, we are serious about our responsibility as your technology partner and understand that we play a major role in your success.



