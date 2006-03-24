Briggs & Riley’s Revamped Baseline

Hauppauge, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2006 -- Briggs & Riley Travelware, a leader in innovative, high-quality luggage, introduces its enhanced Baseline® Collection just in time for the 2006 fall and winter travel seasons. A dream come true for today’s modern traveler, Briggs & Riley’s newest collection of luggage and carry-on bags is designed to complement your style and offer a better travel experience.



The redesigned Baseline Collection offers innovative new features, enhanced pocketry and improved durability – all in a modern, streamlined silhouette that will look great wherever your destination may be. Offering a solution that’s right for you, the wide-ranging collection features 54 pieces in six categories: Toiletry Kits, Totes, Garment Bags, Wheeled Carry-Ons, Large Wheeled Uprights, and Duffle and Day Bags. All styles are available in Black and Classic Olive, and nearly two dozen of the most popular items are offered in the distinctive new color Crystal.



Like all its products, Briggs & Riley’s Baseline Collection offers the company’s “Simple as thatâ” warranty, the most comprehensive lifetime guarantee in the industry. If a bag is ever damaged, Briggs & Riley will repair it, no questions asked, even damage caused by an airline.



Georgene Rada, Vice President of Design and Product Development for Briggs & Riley says, “The enhanced Baseline Collection reaffirms our continued commitment to meet our customers’ needs with smart travel engineering that looks great. We’ve taken everything that we’ve learned from our customers, and designed the new line with incredible features to make their lives easier as they travel. This new collection ensures you can travel smart and travel in style.”



Here are some of the key highlights available for the Baseline Collection:



Lighter Weight Uprightsâ – The NXpandableä Uprights are now approximately 10% lighter, which is great news for travelers worried about baggage weight restrictions. And with the One-Touch Expansion System™ the Uprights allow you bring home more than you left with – at the press of a button.



The Outsiderä Handle System – All Briggs & Riley Uprights feature this unique external handle that ensures a perfectly flat packing area and greater room on the inside. The extremely durable handle is made of 100% aircraft grade aluminum for maximum strength and greater confidence. The Versa-Gripä handle is designed to be comfortable in any hand position.



SpeedThru™ Security Pocket – This storage compartment conveniently located in the front of the bag, offers quick storage and retrieval of personal items when going through security checkpoints. The orange colored lining signals when the pouch is open.



Outsider™ Pocket – Handy extra pocket located on the rear exterior of the bag allows for easy storage and access to small, but essential travel items.



Ergonomic Hardware – YKK Racquet Coil zippers are ultra durable and the zipper pulls are shaped to fit your fingers.



Improved Durability – New ABS corner protectors, hybrid-framing system, tube protecting Outsider Shield™, and bottom skid guard all ensure enhanced durability.



Ballistic Nylon 2520D Fabric – This extremely durable fabric is water repellant, self- healing against punctures and resistant to abrasions, color fading and soiling to help keep your luggage looking new no matter how much you travel.



The completely redesigned Baseline Collection is built for organization, easy access, maximum functionality and distinctive style. Briggs & Riley products are sold exclusively at specialty luggage stores worldwide.



About Briggs & Riley Travelware

Briggs & Riley Travelware is dedicated to building a lifelong relationship with its consumers by fulfilling all of their travel needs. The company’s wide variety of innovative, high-quality travelware products matches smart design and exclusive features with maximum durability and superb value. Briggs & Riley backs all of its products with its “Simple as thatâ” warranty, the most comprehensive lifetime guarantee in the industry that even covers damage caused by an airline. Briggs & Riley Travelware is sold exclusively at specialty luggage stores. Please visit www.briggs-riley.com for a full list of the latest products and store locations.

