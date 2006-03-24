Pablo Picasso Merchandise Line Debuts

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2006 -- The Wrighthouse Group, a leading distributor of high quality corporate apparel, accessories and premiums, and the exclusive North American manufacturer and distributor of select Pablo Picasso-branded merchandise, today announced the launch of a limited-edition line of “CelebratePicasso125” merchandise to support the hundreds of museum gift stores, retailers, corporate incentive and “cause marketing” campaigns that will be taking place throughout the year in connection with celebrating the 125th birthday of Pablo Picasso.



In addition to having developed a special catalogue of Picasso-branded merchandise, accessories, and gift items in cooperation with the MMI of New York, Licensee of the Picasso Estate, The Wrighthouse Group will be working with corporate sponsors to promote a special ‘sweepstakes’ campaign that will provide all-expense-paid trips to the Picasso museums in Paris and Barcelona for individuals that purchase CelebratePicasso125 merchandise. This program will incorporate a matching program for corporate sponsors, whereby a percentage of sales will be directed to charitable groups and foundations that support youth and arts.



According to Mark A Gough, senior executive for The Wrighthouse Group, "Pablo Picasso is undoubtedly one of the world's most recognized artists; his significance in the art world is reflected by the demand as well as the value of his original works. The celebration of his 125th birthday creates a unique opportunity for marketing, merchandising, and fund raising activities. We look forward to being the fulfillment center for the dozens of corporations, as well as the hundreds of specialty merchandise and museum gift stores that will be executing promotions, premium marketing, and incentives strategies surrounding this commemorative event. More importantly, we're thrilled to be working with those that are developing cause marketing and affinity merchandise campaigns and matching proceeds of sales to specific charities and foundations that support youth and arts.”



Additional information is available at http://www.CelebratePicasso125.com



About The Wrighthouse Group LLC



Located in Las Vegas, Nevada with corporate sales offices in Westport, CT, Chicago IL ,and San Diego CA, The Wrighthouse Group manufacturers and distributes best quality and specialty premium merchandise for major corporations, resorts, leading museums, and specialty boutiques throughout the United States. Wrighthouse Group provides its clients with complete turnkey fulfillment of custom products for special events and traditional, ongoing requirements. In addition, The Wrighthouse Group is currently the Worldwide Licensee of Apparel and Accessories for ERTE, as well as the exclusive Manufacturer and Distributor of Picasso Products for North America by contract by and between MMI, NYNY; Licensee of Succession Picasso. All copyrights and trademarks related to Picasso products are owned exclusively by Succession Picasso, Estate of Pablo Picasso.