A Saga of Elegance, Romance and Splendor with Compass India Holidays

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2015 --The privacy of an ultra-luxurious, comfortable suite, opulent settings, fabulous cuisine, and spectacular scenery coupled with the gracious Indian hospitality- a perfect experiential vacation aboard a luxury train in India. Many discerning travellers are now increasingly opting for these luxury trains to witness the rich cultural heritage and experience the extravagant lifestyle once enjoyed by the erstwhile regality of India. An elegant and leisurely ride that evokes a sense of royalty, these moving palatial palaces on wheels offers the clients an opportunity to travel in style with unparalleled luxury.



During the colonial era, many Maharajahs had their own personal carriages draped in luxury used for occasions such as state visits, nuptial sojourn and hunting trips. Built in art deco style, with Sylvan inlays, exquisite carvings and elegant tapestries, bejeweled mirror work that exuded sophistication and style.



The salons of these new luxury trains are designed to recreate the same old panache of past grandeur.



With 5 luxury trains offering a bouquet of signature rail journeys to the most iconic destinations across India, clients can choose itineraries that suit their budget, time and preferences.



India's most revered and the very first luxury train Palace on wheels recreates a bygone era of romance and splendor. An 8 day itinerary in the lap of luxury as the train silently chugs through the heart of North India, from the former Rajput kingdoms to the glimmering Taj Mahal.



The Royal Rajasthan on Wheels takes a slightly different route and includes the spiritual nerve center of India-Varanasi and the exotic Khajuraho temples as a part of the tour. With its stunning interiors, rich color schemes and unabashed lavishness, this is a truly magical journey.



With 10 tastefully crafted sojourns, the Deccan Odyssey luxury train takes in some of the best sights of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan including Goa. Explore the ancient heritage, alluring beaches, formidable forts, stunning architecture of this vast and diverse country with this blue majestic carriage on wheels.



World class cuisines, a lounge bar, a world class spa ,gym and 19 specially-designed coaches, The Golden Chariot traverses through two routes ,"The Pride of the South" runs through Karnataka, while the "Southern Splendor" is an expanded route that incorporates Tamil Nadu and Kerala.



The last of these extravagances and the very best The Maharaja Express is the latest addition to the fleet. A gleaming sealed carriage on wheels creating a space infused with nostalgia and immersed in luxury, this is India's answer to the Orient Express of the West. Flagged off in 2010, Maharajas Express offers 5 pan-Indian itineraries crisscrossing across some of the most fascinating terrains in India and covering some of the most prominent tourist destinations across the country. From the whispering sands of Rajasthan to the Western Ghats in Maharashtra and from the holy Ghats of Varanasi to the Classical Khajuraho temples, each of the signature journeys offered by Maharajas Express is a treat to the senses.



Compass India Holidays Pvt .Ltd, a leading and reputed luxury travel management company offers specially handpicked rail journeys to explore India as never before. In a conversation with the CEO of the company, Mr. Durjay Sengupta elucidated "These rail journeys are the ultimate in luxury travel, offering be-spoke, unique, authentic experiences which are culturally stimulating and enriching. Yes, it comes at a price but the impeccable service, modern luxurious amenities and meticulously designed packaged itineraries combine together to make these opulent rides a very special journey of a lifetime." Apart from that booking these tours through a luxury travel operator like Compass assures the best cabins on board, discounted rates as and when possible, any special needs or requests by the clients, pre and post tour logistics, pick up- drops from the airport or the railway station, accommodation, sightseeing, all of this and more is all taken care off for the discerning travellers. Every itinerary is designed and facilitated while placing a premium on getting the most of the client's time and money.



There are 5 pan-India sojourns offered by the Maharajas Express, out of which three are of 8Days/7Nights viz. The Indian Splendor, The Heritage of India and The Indian Panorama passing through the rich and panoramic landscape and showcasing the beauty of destinations like Jaipur, Ranthambore, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra, Gwalior, Khajuraho, Varanasi and Lucknow and the other two itineraries of 4Days/3Nights viz. Gems of India & Treasures of India introduce the travelers of this Indian Luxury Train to the wondrous circuit of 'Golden Triangle' consisting of Delhi-Agra-Ranthambore-Jaipur.



The Maharajas' Express has a total of 23 coaches, with four distinct configurations. There are five deluxe carriages, six junior suite carriages, two suite carriages, and one presidential suite exclusively in one carriage. The train also has two fine dining restaurants, one bar, and an observation lounge with its own bar, game tables and comfortable club.



In the sheer opulence and comfort of these luxury trains, traverse through the heart of India, exploring its amazing architecture, colorful festivals, rich heritage , traditions, and its rich culture legacy. Embark on a saga of adventure, elegance and romance on board to unravel the essence of "Enchanting India".



About Compass India Holidays

Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. is a completely be-spoke travel company which specializes in crafting tailor made luxury holidays in the Indian sub-continent. With over 15 plus years of experience they are experts in delivering inspiring, unique, authentic and seamless journeys to their clients.



For assistance on any travel related service you can just browse our websites:

http://www.compassindiainc.com

http://www.compasstours.com

http://www.compassindiainc.es



Compass India Holidays PL

35 Link Road

New Delhi 110024 India

T +91 11 4059 0538 – 39

Email: travel@compassindiainc.com