In2town Press Release Gives Businesses Online Visibility from Five Dollars

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2015 --In2town Press Release has launched an affordable press release writing and distribution service from five dollars. The service has been launched on the Fiverr network to help small businesses that could not afford online promotion, to gain a powerful marketing tool to promote their products and services.



The press release writing and distribution service (www.fiverr.com/in2town/professional-press-release-service-by-journalists) was designed for small business owners who wanted to promote their products and services in the shortest possible time. The In2town media group put together the package that includes a 400 word press release, with the option to have it distributed through two popular paid for press release distribution services. Although the service has been designed for the small business sector, it has become such a huge hit that it is now being used by bigger businesses, which include record companies around America and the UK.



A spokesman for In2town said: "We understand how small businesses are struggling to gain online promotion. That is why we decided to put together an affordable promotional package using a press release to give small businesses a powerful marketing tool."



A press release has become a very important tool for online marketing. Large corporations around the world and marketing experts use a press release on a daily basis to gain exposure for their products and services. Through the syndication of a press release across multiple news websites and blogs, and through Google News, it can help promote a business in the shortest possible time. As well as helping to promote products and services, a press release can also boost website ranking and increase brand awareness.



To learn more about the Fiverr press release writing service from five dollars, please visit https://www.fiverr.com/in2town/professional-press-release-service-by-journalists



About Fiverr press release service

The In2town press release service has been designed to help small business owners gain online exposure from as little as five dollars.