Market Research Firm Specialists in Business Information Launches New Website

New York, NY -- 03/24/2006 -- Providing in-depth and timely industry research for executives and decision makers looking to gain a competitive edge in the industrial, manufacturing and construction, materials and chemicals, and house and home markets, market research firm Specialists in Business Information (SBI), a division of MarketResearch.com, has launched a new website, www.SBIReports.com, to better serve the research needs of the marketing and business community.



From the latest research on power tools and fencing, to the newest trends in personal protective gear and paint and wall coverings, SBI reports provide a broad, top-level overview of each market, and offer not only the raw data, but expert interpretation of that data as well, making each report more relevant and usable to industry leaders. With the ability to produce up-to-the-minute reports on emerging trends such as green packaging and household storage, Specialists in Business Information has continued a ten year tradition of making a name for itself as a leading provider of industrial market research.



“Our commitment to providing world-class research, expert analysis, and, above all else, complimentary, personalized client support, has helped us build a reputation as being a research firm that not only produces the highest quality research reports, but also one that works with each individual client as a business partner with whom we can develop business strategies for success,” said Don Montuori, the publisher of SBI. “www.SBIReports.com is a way for us to simplify this process by providing business leaders with instant information about market research in these core industries, which often tend to be overlooked in the market research field.”



With the launching of www.SBIReports.com, users have access to the full line of SBI products and are also able to contact industry specialists for personalized responses to individual report queries, information about pricing specials, and suggestions for new reports.



Specialists in Business Information anticipates the publication of 30 new reports in 2006, many of which will contain Do-It-Yourself consumer user data and analysis, as the emerging trend of Do-It-Yourself crossing over into professional turf continues to grow. Just published were dual studies on residential and commercial lighting. For more information about these and other SBI reports, or the new website, visit www.sbireports.com, or contact Tom Ehart at 240-747-3014, or tehart@marketresearch.com.



