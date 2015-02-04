GoDataFeed Named a Magento Silver Industry Partner

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2015 --GoDataFeed, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) data feed marketing company that helps online retailers publish their digital catalogs across the Web, announced today that it has been named a Magento Silver Industry Partner, serving both Enterprise and Community merchants.



The extension, which will help merchants boost visibility and sales to their Magento stores from all major shopping channels like Google Shopping, Amazon, eBay, Rakuten and more than a hundred others, features intelligent, channel-specific templates that help merchants optimize their product data to increase relevance and exposure on each channel.



The partnership creates a single point of integration for merchants to seamlessly optimize and syndicate their digital catalogs to all major shopping engines, marketplaces, product listing ads, mobile shopping apps and affiliate networks. Magento retailers can try the extension through a 30-day, risk-free trial, available on Magento Connect.



Magento retailers use GoDataFeed software to:



- Increase qualified traffic through highly targeted product listing ads

- Automatically update feeds to reflect accurate inventory, pricing & promotions

- Optimize campaigns with business rules, filters and product categorization

- Improve data quality with category templates, feed tips and validation tools

- Make ROI-driven campaign decisions with actionable analytics



To learn more about the GoDataFeed Magento extension or the 30-day risk-free trial, visit godatafeed.com, or see How it Works.



About GoDataFeed

GoDataFeed empowers online merchants with the tools they need to gain the ultimate visibility for their products. Thousands of successful online retailers trust GoDataFeed to syndicate more than 20 million products everyday to:



- Product Listing Ads including Google Shopping, Bing and Amazon Product Ads

- Marketplaces including Amazon, eBay and Houzz

- Comparison Shopping Engines including PriceGrabber, Nextag and Gifts.com

- Affiliate Networks including Rakuten LinkShare and Commission Junction

- Retargeting Networks including Criteo and AdRoll



GoDataFeed features a seamless Magento integration US-based support, no contracts and no rev-share.