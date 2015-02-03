Newly Acquired Pallet Racks Now Available at WarehouseRack.com

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2015 --In an effort to meet customers growing needs, WarehouseRack.com has recently acquired 2,000 sections of used Advanced Mfr. pallet racks. This new product offering brings additional warehouse organization solutions to the growing WarehouseRack.com inventory.



"We are always looking for the products our customers need most," says Sales Manager, Mr. Robbins. "With this shipment we can offer additional warehouse shelving options rounding out our pallet rack inventory to meet any size space and need."



This large acquisition includes 228" X 48" X 4" uprights at $95 each, 96" X 4" X 1 5/8" beams at $19 each, and 48"x48" steel corrugated decking at $10 each.



The racks are well-made and heavy duty. Manufactured over 10 years ago, there is more steel in the racks then those that are made today. Additionally, the uprights have wire partition type material welded alongside the bracing for extra support.



Pallet rack systems are used as a warehouse storage aid. While there are many types of pallet racks systems all are used to as a storage aid to organize and store palletized materials. Additionally, the versatility offered by Pallet rack systems allows for customizing the size of your racking system to fit your current need or add to as you grow.



Pallet racks are utilized to maximize space whether in a new warehouse or to expand an existing facility. Preplanning for pallet racks is essential in getting the most out the facility space and racks.



Visit warehouserack.com for the latest pricing and additional information.



About Warehouserack.com

23 years ago, Warehouserack.com began in a small garage in Houston, Texas.



We are proud of what we have evolved to become:



140 dedicated employees operating in 7 locations, in 4 countries on 2 continents, speaking 2 languages & dedicated to you.



Since its inception in 1992, Warehouserack.com has become the premiere source for warehouse solutions, including pallet rack, metal shelving, forklifts, rack layout consultation, as well as installation & relocation services.



Our headquarters is in Houston, Texas, and we have locations and sales reps in Fort Worth, San Antonio, Los Angeles, El Salvador, Guatemala, Lake Charles and Costa Rica.



