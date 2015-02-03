Renowned Home Health Solution Provider MyHomecareBiz Introduces 32 New Careplans and 36 New Teaching Plans

Falmouth, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2015 --OASIS home health software provider MyHomecareBiz has just announced yet another enhancement of their service. They have just introduced 32 new careplans and 36 new teaching plans. These patient-specific and evidence-based best practice careplans & teaching plans are tailor-made for OASIS data entry, both online and offline.



It may be recalled that starting from January 1, 2015, OASIS C (the previous version of Outcome and Assessment Information Set) has undergone a regulatory transition with the introduction of OASIS C 1. MyHomecareBiz has already started a number of online training modules to help home health professionals get acquainted with the new standard for the industry.



The company is now offering a series of new careplans and educational support for



One of America's most trusted organizations in the development of home health software programs, MyHomecareBiz specializes in automation of different home care management components including billing, patient care, physician orders, scheduling, etc. The long term vision for the organization is to provide high quality patient care through clinician-friendly systems and automated regulatory compliance facility. Home health software from MyHomecareBiz can automate all required EMR records for OASIS C, Medicare, Medicaid, JCAHO, CHAP, and ACHC.



The new homecare and teaching plans can be of great value to any healthcare professional in America. Explaining the importance of such plans, the Administrator of Care America Malcolm Jackson said, "The surveyor said 'If you follow PowerPath visit schedules and careplans, Medicare won't deny visits or request ADRs.' With this endorsement, I immediately purchased PowerPath."



