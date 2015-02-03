Marty Soft Conception Announces a Strategic Partnership with SmarterTools

Ville d'Avray, Hauts de Seine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2015 --Marty Soft Conception becomes an official supplier of SmarterTools Inc. software.



According to the terms of the partnership agreement Marty Soft Conception will be able to offer demand services using software developed by SmarterTools like SmarterMail (mail server), SmarterStats a solution of log and SEO analysis and the software of customer relation center management SmarterTrack.



"We are always in search of the best products and solutions in order to satisfy our clients." tells Patrick Marty, manager of Marty Soft Conception." SmarterTools has a panel of products offering one of the best price/functionality of the market. Including, in particular, a bulletin board such as SmarterMail, we enable our clients to benefit from a complete and successful solution, which is totally integrated to our hostings."



SmarterMail is an economic alternative to the solution suggested by Microsoft Exchange to companies, hosting en operators. It contains all functionalities companies are waiting for; a complete webmail interface, a system of files management, a detailed reporting tool, an event and notification management, an intrusions detection/prevention, an evolved synchronization, an antispam and an antivirus. Some optional modules can be activated like the ActiveSync Exchange, the antispam Commtouch Premium and the antivirus Commtouch Zero-hour.



SmarterTrack is a powerful help desk software designed to follow, manage and assure the reporting of a support activity to the client relation including problematic of communication, sale and technical support. The solution includes functionalities of tickets management, "live" chat, the filing of calling logs and time data, customization of interface and languages, an analyze of cost, an analyze of the collective data, some questionnaires creation and analyze tools, a task management and at last a knowledge base.



SmarterStats is a complete SEO and Internet log analyzer software, which supplies, at a relatively low price, some accurate statistics, extensive and detailed on the websites intendances to favor the increase of the conversion rate and the return on investment.



About SmarterTools

Created in 2003, SmarterTools Inc. is a software editor of computer technology management based in Phoenix (Arizona). SmarterTools develops and distributes in more than 100 countries some Windows mail servers, software of customer support management and specialized tools used to log analysis and SEO, which simplifies and automates the daily management of the IT for companies and hosted environments. For more information on SmarterTools Inc. and their products, consult the website: www.smartertools.com.



About Marty Soft Conception

Marty Soft Conception is the director and designer of Noomi-hall, an offer of remotely demand services under Windows. Marty Soft Conception was created in 2008 and its head office is based in Ville d'Avray near Paris. For more information about Marty Soft Conception and its products, consult the website: marty-sc.com or www.noomi-hall.com.