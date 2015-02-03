Leading Technology Providers and App Developers Vie for GESS Education Awards

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2015 --K-12 and post-secondary education to drive growth of e-learning in the Middle East.



Leading technology providers and app developers from around the world have been shortlisted for the GESS Education Awards.



From thousands of entries spanning the spectrum of e-learning applications and platforms, organisers of the GESS Education awards have announced the finalists in various categories, with entries coming not just from the GCC, but also from Egypt, Cyprus, United States, UK, Hong Kong, Spain, India, Greece, Denmark, Germany, Tunisia, Netherlands, France, Canada, and Australia.



The international scope of this year's awards highlights the growing popularity of the use of technology in classrooms all over the world. Experts estimate that revenues from global sales of e-learning products and services will grow to $51.5 billion in 2016.



In the Middle East, according to Docebo's E-Learning Market Trends & Forecast 2014 - 2016 Report, revenues will reach $560.7 million in two years, and will be driven by increasing spends from market makers such as governments, private schools and corporations. According to the report, K-12 and post-secondary are two key sectors that will contribute to the dynamic growth of the e-learning market in the region. Suppliers involved in e-Learning projects at the K-12 and postsecondary stages, where there are a large base of users, can look to potentially massive opportunities for long-term expansion.



"We were delighted to have received such strong interest from e-learning products and solutions providers from all over the world. It was not a surprise considering the dynamic e-learning landscape in the Gulf, where public and private sector initiatives are being developed and initiated to ensure that the quality of education is on par with global standards," said Matt Thompson, Project Director, F&E Group, organisers of the GESS Education Awards, scheduled to take place on the second day of GESS Dubai on February 25, 2015.



Recognising the importance of using technology in teaching and learning in classrooms, GESS Education Awards has shortlisted finalists for the Best use of ICT/eLearning in the Classroom. These are: Dubai British School, Ataa Edu Co. Al Rowad Private Schools, Dubai English Speaking College, Sharjah American International School, Cambridge High School, Teacher Training College (TTC) Riyadh, International Concept for Education, AlReyada School, Al Sariyah School (Abu Dhabi Education Council), Nibras International School, and Saad Bin Obadah.



The technology suppliers and app developers will be competing for the Best Free ICT/App Product category Nadrus.com FZ LLC, Just2easy Limited, Growl Media, Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, ITWORX Education



– TeacherKit, Edmodo, MathDisk Technologies-USA, Hstry, and Letterland); as well as for the Best Paid ICT/App Product honours include Knowledge Hub-Technokids, SISRA Observe, NetSupport School, FUNecole® By Digipro Computer Consultants Ltd, Serial Mash, Just2easy Limited, Aristo Educational Press Ltd, LendMeYourLiteracy, Languagenut, Science Bits, Rising Stars UK Ltd, Tata ClassEdge, 3P Learning - Spellodrome, Mathspace.



GESS Education Awards will also be handing out trophies in the Product Innovation Award, with the following suppliers as finalists - Knowledge Hub-Unio, Fatigue-Free Writing Tools/Ringotools, Scholastic Literacy Pro-Scholastic Inc., Timotay Playscapes, JF International, Scholastic-My Arabic Library, PRO TECHnology Co LLC, Extron Electronics, Story Teller Interactive, Edutech Middle East/Isku Interior, eyLog-The Early Years Log, Hello Numbrs Discover Pack by NumbersAlive!, 3P Learning-IntoScience, Tirubaa Technologies Pvt Ltd, ELMO Classroom Solutions, and Mathspace.



Resource/Equipment Supplier of the Year for Early Years level finalists are: Timotay Playscapes, Macmillan Education, Learning Resources, Little Thinking Minds, Day Traditional Storyteller, eyLog Ltd-The Early Years Log, Tata ClassEdge, and 3P Learning-Reading Eggs. For the Primary level, the shortlisted suppliers include: LEGO Education, Timotay Playscapes, Technology Enhanced Primary Science/CMA, Caramel Tree, IXL Learning, Languagenut, EducationCity, Kit for Kids, 3P Learning-Spellodrome, Cambridge University Press, and Petra's Planet EDU.



Meanwhile, the finalists in the Secondary and Higher Education Resource/Equipment Supplier of the Year category are LEGO Education, Edutech Middle East, Naugra Export, IXL Learning, Science Bits, Tata ClassEdge, 3P Learning-IntoScience, Skwirk, Naugra Export and Simatec/ Synergies Tech.



Special needs education will also be in the spotlight, recognising products and solutions providers geared at students with special learning abilities and disabilities. The finalists for the Resource/Equipment Supplier of the Year include Timotay Playscapes, Nisai Learning, and Learning Resources.



Traditional learning tools are still important in the teaching and learning environment, with the Best Non-ICT Resource or Equipment category recognising outstanding organisations providing relevant products and solutions, such as Timotay Playscapes, Extron Electronics, The Art Room, Scholastic Ltd - 100 Lessons, Max II/dlb and Letterland.



With health issues becoming a key concern among students, GESS Education Awards has included a category for the Best Product to Promote Health and Fitness in the Classroom, with the following companies as finalists: Ringotools' Ring Pen Ultra, Edutech Middle East's Vernier Physiology and Max II/dlb.



A Community Award for Citizenship will also be handed out during the awards programme, recognising outstanding individual initiatives that have made a significant contribution to the community. This year's finalists include Bijal Damani (S N Kansagra School - The Galaxy Education System), Chassie Selouane (Sharjah American International School), Julia Jefferson (Saudi Arabian International Schools - Multinational Section Riyadh), Mohamed Mohtady (Anas ibn Nadar School for Basic Education and Secondary Fujairah) and Sharifa Hajjat (Higher Colleges of Technology).



The education sector has been an active stakeholder in promoting environmental awareness in the community throughout the region. Individuals who have led initiatives towards the promotion of environmental awareness will be recognised with thAmbassador for the Environment award, and the finalists are Gwen Dickson (JSS Private School), Julia Jefferson (Saudi Arabian International

Schools - Multinational Section Riyadh), Kehkashan Basu (Green Hope UAE) and Linda Nordin (GEMS World Academy-Dubai).



Other categories being contested include Outstanding Contribution in Education, Global Education Supplier of the Year, Local Education Supplier of the Year and Innovation in Education.



GESS

Education Awards will also be handing out the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award this year, and will be given to the individual or organisation that has made the most significant contribution to the advancement of education in the Gulf. For full details, please visit www.gesseducationawards.com.



About The GESS

Education Awards is an initiative of GESS Dubai, the largest exhibition and conference in the education sector in the region. Now on its 8th year, and originally a Dubai-based show, GESS has now international editions taking place in Mexico and Indonesia.



The show features leading suppliers all over the world who will showcase the very latest products and solutions for the education sector on February 24-26, 2015 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



The Global Education Forum (GEF), happening along the show and organised with the help of the Ministry of Education, will feature leading global education experts such as Enrique Gabriel Legaspi and Stephen Heppell, among others to talk about Smart Ideas Driving the Education sector in the region.



GESS Dubai and GEF free to attend with registration now open online at http://www.gessdubai.com/



For GESS 2015 enquiries, please contact:



Sarah Palmer| dahdan@tarsus.co.uk | +44 (0)20 8846 2922