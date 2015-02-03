Wizard Fashions Extraordinary Superhero out of the Unequaled Traditions of "Knights-of-Old"

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2015 --Superheroes capture our imaginations. Superheroes inspire a purity of beliefs in positive, self-effacing conduct. Superheroes simplify the distinction between good and evil, even when circumstances are complicated.



Allen Pollens responds to our adoration of the conduct of "knights of old" by recreating its essence in the present day.



In SUPERHERO's eight episodes, our armored champion is challenged by an art thief (The Artiste), a Marid jinni (Kadar), a volcano goddess (Pele), a Russian Mafia boss (Ivan), a gangster committed to bringing back the glory days of Al Capone (Tony), and criminals from Seattle.



Captured and held prisoner by The Artiste in the initial episode, Blue Knight dwells on how his alternate identity, Roger from Nebraska, came to Chicago to fulfill his destiny. Thus, readers are treated to the Superhero origin story. While each episode stands on its own, Roger/Blue Knight evolves with the each new challenge. The relationships he forms with the people at Rosie's Rooming House become increasingly important, especially the one with Myra.



Created by Merlin, Blue Knight has the appearance of a knight of old as he appears in Roger's dreams. However, every aspect of the knight's being and his steed, Black, contribute to his super powers. The excitement of Blue Knight's exploits as he goes forward according to his vows of conduct is heightened by the unusual and wily opponents that test him. Yet beneath it all, there is still Roger, the human side of Blue Knight, who grows from the simple young man off the farm into a principled adult with strong feelings for the people around him.



Each episode is unique in the story it tells, and what it adds to our understanding of Roger and Blue Knight. However, the ongoing characters evolve with each new story. Readers may finish the eighth episode wanting more. If they do, author Allen Pollens promises sequels with more Blue Knight adventures.



"SUPERHERO – Chronicles of Blue Knight Adventures (Updated Edition)" runs more than 95,000 words and nearly 500 pages. It is available in both paperback ($15.99) and for Kindle ($2.99) at Amazon.com. Search on "Pollens" and book title.



About Allen Pollens

This is one of author Allen Pollens' ten published books. Retired from careers in software/hardware design, and high tech sales and marketing, the author has been telling stories his whole life. Stories he wrote for his children and grandchildren are the basis for three books, "Audrey's Undersea Adventures with Sammy Starfish," "Superhero - Chronicles of Blue Knight Adventures," and "Boffo Butterphant." Pollens has also published six science fiction volumes, "Alternative Lives," "Awakening to the Lost Grandeur of Ancient Egypt," "Conjuror," "Conversations with Founder of Huna," "Creator," and "Creator II." He turned his daily European vacation journal into "Al's London and Dublin Holiday," published with 90 color photos. All are available at Amazon.com in paperback and for Kindle. (Search "Allen Pollens.")



For more about "Superhero," or Al's other books, contact Allen Pollens at 503-521-9681 (office), 503-407-2850 (cell), via email at s.teller@comcast.net, or go to his website, http:/StoryTeller-Spot.com/



