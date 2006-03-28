Amiani Inc. Announces “Hottie,” The World’s Only Illuminated and Interchangeable Lipstick Case in a Gift Set Collection of Six Lipsticks

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2006 -- With exclusive North American rights, Amiani Inc. is introducing the world’s first illuminated and interchangeable Multi-Color Lipstick Collection.



The Hottie Lipstick is the first product launch in Amiani’s new line of high quality, high-tech makeup. Hottie lipstick has a patented spotlight system that automatically shines a spotlight on your lips as you apply, and the mirror in the lipstick case ensures that the lipstick will go on smudge-proof even if you are in the dark. Hottie Lipstick Collection includes an ingenious lighting system with the six lipsticks every woman needs in a variety of colors to match any skin tone and every wardrobe.



The Hottie Lipstick Collection will be sold initially on the web at amiani.com and on eBay for $19.95. Retail partnerships will be announced shortly.



"Our global cosmetic line is exciting because we are developing fun, interesting, practical products that are affordable," says Colin Filko, CEO of Amiani, Inc. “Lighted, interchangeable lipsticks, organic lip gloss, peel-off-in one-piece nail polish and mascara with staying power. Each has the patented spotlight system and all are fascinating, practical and unique to the world.”



The convenience of having the right variety of lipstick colors and being able to change them quickly and easily means perfect color matching every time. A mirror on the lipstick case allows for application in darkness for quick touch-ups in the car, not missing a beat in the nightclub or restaurant, and even lighting the way to the bottom of a purse or the keyhole of a dark doorway. Hottie Lipsticks are also being used to get a cute guy’s attention from across the dance floor.



The six colors in the Hottie Collection were chosen with great care by a leading cosmetic industry consultant. Hottie lipsticks are made with only the finest ingredients and include Jojoba oil and Vitamin E -- key ingredients for smooth, moisturized lips. Amiani has a no-questions asked money-back guarantee.



Amiani is a global company dedicated to thinking differently about the everyday. Amiani features purposeful and affordable products developed and designed with three things in mind: pleasure, form and function. Strategic partnerships with manufacturers, retailers, distributors, promotional companies and web site affiliates all contribute to Amiani’s success. The Amiani promise is to provide genuine value, guaranteed quality and great service.

