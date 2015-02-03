Washingtonian Bride & Groom Magazine Unveiled 2015 Official Photographer

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2015 --Wedding Photo journalism by Rodney Bailey was proud to be the official photographer of the 2015 Washingtonian Bride and Groom Magazine's Unveiled event. This sought after Washington DC based photographer has had the honor of 'Top Wedding Photojournalist' since 1999. This was voted by Washingtonian Bride and Groom Magazine.



Being listed as one of the top photographers in the Washingtonian Bride and Groom Magazine, set Rodney in good stead for the event which took place on Sunday 25 January. This venue was at The Fairmont Hotel in Washington, DC. The prestigious event, described as 'Washington's ultimate wedding showcase', featured an exclusive Oscar de la Renta runway show presented by Saks Jandel. They also host top participating vendors. Previewing of portfolios took place from top florists, planners, caterers, photographers, musicians & entertainers, lighting vendors, makeup and hair stylists plus many others.



As a renowned Photojournalist, Rodney has established a strong reputation by capturing the best moments, in a non intrusive, unorchestrated and trendy way. This is no doubt one of the main contributing factors, as to why he was chosen as the official photographer of the Washingtonian Bride and Groom Unveiled event.



More information can be found about the event here:

http://www.washingtonian.com/projects/events/2015/unveiled/home.html



Although weddings remain his main passion, Rodney has worked in many other areas of photography, these include corporate, fashion and political. No stranger to big names, Rodney has worked with clients such as Disney, Library of Congress, Vogue and O Magazine.



An impressive portfolio of work can be found at http://www.rodneybailey.com/



Rodney can also be contacted for future work and bookings.



About Rodney Bailey

Rodney Bailey is one of the most sought after photographers in Washington DC. Boasting 26 years of experience, and working with top names in the industry. Rodney Bailey is well versed to deal with a wide variety of photography and occasions.