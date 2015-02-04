MyHomecareBiz Announces the Launch of Progress E-Z: The Easiest Way to Document Patient Progress at the Bedside

Falmouth, ME -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2015 --MyHomecareBiz proudly announces the launch of Progress E-Z, a home health software that will make it effortless for the clinicians to document patient progress at the bedside. Since almost two decades, the company has been developing intuitive software programs that have made home care management easy and effective like never before.



MyHomecareBiz's new home health software program Progress E-Z can be used by nurses, aides, therapists, homemakers, PCAs, volunteers, etc. to document daily visit notes on a smartphone. The program uses 'SmartCare' for the diagnosis of specific careplans and teaching plans for each patient on a smartphone. Progress E-Z is capable of recording vitals, teaching, interventions, goals, labs, wound care, and all home health care, case conferences, communication and physician orders. It also comprises of a GPS Nurse Tracker that can verify the location and duration of the visit in real time.



MyHomecareBiz was started in 1998 by Melissa Cott, a home health administration expert with twenty five years of experience. Today, the company's working philosophy is to meet all the home care software needs through automated, paperless clinical management with superior customer support. Home health care system and clinical software application from MyHomecareBiz provides the most comprehensive clinical and financial reporting with only the required amount of data entry. The home health electronic medical record software from the company is designed, developed and tested every day by hundreds of home health care nurses and therapists.



Experts suggest that the home care administrators will benefit a great deal by using Progress E-Z software. Highlighting the benefit of the software program, the Administrator of Perfect Care Wendy Wilson said, "Our nurses spend more time on patient care and have good careplans to follow. I really like the careplans and skilled nursing notes."



To find out more about MyHomecareBiz and their efficient software program, please visit http://myhomecarebiz.com/



About MyHomecareBiz

