Swiss-Based Phone Encryption App Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2015 --Swiss-Based company Telepheonix has launched an Indiegogo campaign for their OpusTel phone encyption app. This app makes calls tap-proof, protecting privacy rights.



The app, available for Android and iOs is already fully functional, but currently only available for a limited number of users. Backers of the campaign will have the possibility to have access to the app before the general public.



In addition, every OpusTel backer will get a phone number which can be used internationally and may be used to receive or make phone calls to any number.



Funds raised by this campaign will be used to buy and set up the servers and to automate the registration and administration, in order to serve a large number of OpusTel users.



For more information, visit the campaign page at:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/opustel/x/7925761



About Urs Loeliger

Urs Loeliger has many years' experience in the field of information systems, data communication, and security. He worked for seven years at Hewlett Packard (hp). For 22 years his company Brainstorm AG has provided training for more than 3,000 engineers in the Internet business in Switzerland. For seven years Urs Loeliger has been the CEO of Telephoenix AG.



"With OpusTel we are offering a tap-proof mobile phone solution with HD audio quality. In a time of mass-surveillance and spying it is necessary to be able to make phone calls securely and with one's privacy protected."



Bernhard Bucher has many years' experience in the field of business software. He is the owner of Bucher Informatik AG, an ERP solution provider. Bernhard is the co-owner and partner of Telephoenix AG.



"With OpusTel we are offering a very user-friendly App to make mobile phone calls - free from OpusTel to OpusTel; and at a low rate to non-users. You will not have financial obligations: You can stop using OpusTel at any time, simply by not recharging your credit. But we are certain that you will love it!"