Chapplicator Announces IndieGoGo Campaign Now Live

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2015 --Start-up Chapplicator has designed a lip balm applicator for skiers, snowboarders, cyclists, and anyone who uses lip balm! Founder Bill Murray announced today that their IndieGoGo Campaign is officially live. The Chapplicator is an innovative and stylish device that holds a tube of your favorite brand of lip balm, whether it be Chapstick, Blistex, Burt's Bees, or Carmex. "I love skiing but hate getting chapped lips. Taking my warm hand out of my glove and coldly fumbling to get that tube out of my pocket was not only inefficient, but annoying as well. I also cannot remember a time before Chapplicator that I used an entire tube. I usually lose them days after I purchase. The Chapplicator solves ALL of those problems quickly, and easily!" states Murray.



After making a 3D printed version of the Chapplicator, Murray began sporting it on his helmet when he went skiing. "After several people approached me asking how they can get one, I knew I had to find a way to let everyone experience the ease of Chapplicator for themselves". Not just for snowsports, it is the perfect device for bikers and cyclists. Being out in the sun for hours at a time on a bike, Chapplicator keeps those lips smooth without having to stop!



Jump over to http://bit.ly/1z81BS3 and be the first to get your own Chapplicator today! The Chapplicator campaign will be live through March 5th.



About Chapplicator LLC

Chapplicator is the fastest and easiest way to apply lip balm. Amateur skier, Bill Murray, invented Chapplicator to solve a simple problem faced by all skiers, snowboarders, and cyclists. Chapplicator LLC is based in Huron, Ohio. For pre-order and distributor sales, email chapplicator@gmail.com



Learn more about Chapplicator at http://www.Chapplicator.com