Top3 Media Celebrates SG50 with Top3Media SG50 Web Design Campaign

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2015 --In conjunction with SG50, Singapore web design agency, Top3 Media has launched its latest campaign, 'Top3Media SG50 Web Design Campaign' to celebrate Singapore's 50th year of independence. The campaign calls out to its first 50 clients, who will enjoy 50% off web design services.



SG50 is more than just a grand birthday celebration to mark Singapore's half-a-century independence. It is a movement comprising of a yearlong charity drive and a national fund-raising and volunteerism effort led by the Community Chest.



Underlining the goals of the SG50 celebration, Education Minster Heng Swee Keat said: "SG50 is all about 'valuing our people' and celebrating Singapore's independence as one people."



Besides large-scale events supported by the Government, SG50 also comprises of community-led initiatives organised by Singaporeans in an effort to show appreciation towards locals' unwavering contribution to Singapore for the past 50 years.



As such, Top3 Media's campaign consists of premium web design services launched as part of its efforts to support and aid local projects. A representative of the Singapore web design agency said: "We hope that we're able to inspire and educate people on the increasing importance of quality web designing services in the ever-changing digital landscape with this special campaign. We're proud to be playing a role in celebrating Singapore's 50th birthday."



With the Internet becoming more influential and indispensable in everyday life, the digital landscape is increasingly becoming the preferred platform for advertising. The Internet serves as a levelling field for small businesses, allowing them to compete with mainstream markets on equal grounds.



Online marketing, including web design services, is fast, cost-effective, efficient and yields positive results. It offers companies opportunities to enhance brand awareness and further development at lower costs as compared to traditional marketing. Digital marketing also expands the company's market base to serve international customers, making it a value-added investment.



Top3 Media is a Singapore web design agency, dedicated to helping companies and businesses in Singapore to grow globally through a strong online presence and precise control over the digital space.



