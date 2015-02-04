Top3 Media Welcomes Three Copywriters to Enhance Content Marketing Services

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2015 --In light of the increasing importance of the role of content in online marketing techniques, such as SEO services, Top3 Media has hired three copywriters to provide clients with a higher quality content marketing service.



The marketing value of content and usability has become a major contributing factor to the optimisation of websites, making itself indispensable to SEO services.



Search engine optimisation, or SEO, is the process of garnering traffic on search engines through their 'organic' or 'free' search results. In recent years, SEO services have become increasingly challenging due to the rise of algorithm updates, mainly Google Panda and Penguin.



Google Panda and Penguin are algorithm updates introduced to the digital world to keep low quality, low content sites away from top ranking results to protect the value of websites with true and high quality content. Other measures include penalising and decreasing the rank of sites that employ underhand SEO techniques.



With the launch of Google Panda and Penguin updates, content has become the most significant element in determining the success of Singapore SEO campaigns. As a result, websites with quality content written for highly targeted audiences are the ones that attain the highest rankings.



These algorithm updates have led to the importance of content being placed as a high priority by companies developing their own sites. As quoted by Google, 'content is king'. According to Forbes.com: "Marketers and business owners are realising the need to increase their investment in content creation and link building in order to rank in the search engines."



Hence, in order for Singapore SEO campaigns to continue producing results at their full potential, they need to work closely with content writers and content marketing experts. Frequent website updates with quality content will drastically improve search rankings.



A spokesperson from Top3 Media, Singapore's SEO agency said: "Top3 (Media) understands the importance of incorporating content marketing strategy into our SEO services to achieve the most optimal results to drive the rankings upwards. With the three copywriters and our team of designers, we're able to provide a comprehensive package that delivers results to all our clients."



Singapore SEO companies adopt well-founded content marketing strategies to gain exposure based on various long-tail keywords. Benefits of content marketing include enhancing a company's social media presence, brand awareness, and credibility and conversion rates.



Content marketing strategies establish a company's brand development and awareness through creating high quality, informative content sans irrelevant jargons. Credibility and online presence can be garnered through the innovative content that captures consumers' attention, compelling enough for them to share it on their social media platform, thus gaining credibility as compared to uninvited sales messages.



About Top3 Media Pte Ltd

Top3 Media is an Internet Marketing company specialising in Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Web Design & Web Analytics. We are the preferred choice of many organisations in varying industries for our Internet Marketing strategies and solutions.



Contact:

Top3 Media Pte Ltd

390 Havelock Road, #08-01,

Singapore 169662

Tel: +65 6733 1231

Email: info@top3.com.sg

Web: http://www.top3.com.sg/seo/