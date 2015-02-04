Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. Reintroduces the Pan India Toy Train Tour

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2015 --The British colonial legacy of India left behind one important foundation which is still maintained and appreciated to this very day - a breathtaking railway system, known as Mountain Railways of India.



Tiny small trains fondly referred to as "Toy Trains" that run on historic railway lines are incomparable triumphs of engineering and the finest examples of innovative transportation systems .Built through difficult inaccessible hill terrains, these had a great influence on the socio-economic development of these regions.



Extremely popular with locals and tourists alike, these toy train rides take you down memory lane and awaken the inner child in you. An unforgettable experience as the train chugs up the hills, past little quaint hamlets, green terraced fields, making its way through long, winding tunnels, and over breathtaking bridges.



The slow pace offers a spectacular, panoramic view of the changing vistas while the fresh crisp mountain air and the charm of the scenic hills provide a much needed respite from the hustle and bustle of urban life.



Built during the nineteenth and early twentieth century, these narrow or meter gauge lines were a pioneer effort to access the tough mountainous regions, especially Shimla – the once summer capital of British India, Darjeeling known for its tea gardens and scenic views, Ooty in the Nilgiri Mountains of the South and Matheran in the Western Ghats.



UNESCO has in fact listed these three manmade marvels of the country – which include Kalka-Shimla, Nilgiris and Darjeeling Himalayan Railways - as World Heritage Sites.



If you want to truly see this incredible country unfold before you, to understand the people and the land, there isn't anything better than an exhilarating train ride. For all train spotting enthusiasts who want to explore this culturally and topographically land, a train ride offers a multitude of authentic experiences.



Mr. Sengupta further elaborated," All of our specially designed tours along these mountain routes include an invigorating ride on these toy trains and all our guests enjoy it thoroughly."



The Kalka-Shimla Railway was built in the mid-19th century and this rail route features in the Guinness Book of World Records for offering the steepest rise in altitude in the space of 96 kms. This distance of 96 kms passes through 102 tunnels and 87 bridges and connects Kalka at a height of 656 meter to Shimla at 2076 meters. With 900 curves , this scenic 5 hour journey goes past pine trees, oak valleys , deodar, rhododendron forests is a treat for the eyes . Spectacular scenery along the whole route, and the marvels of its construction, keeps the traveler on this line spell bound.



The tea gardens of this charming hill station Darjeeling have placed it prominently on the world map but the romantic saga of the Darjeeling Mountain Railway has been enthralling visitors since its inception. A long tedious task of laying the tracks along the steep gradient of the hills applying innovative and nifty ideas resulted in this engineering marvel of all times.



The DHR rolled in the year 1881 and is presently operational between Kurseong and Darjeeling. Along the way, enjoy the Batasia Loop that negotiates a drop of about 1000 ft. The spellbinding views of the waterfalls, cloud covered green valleys, and the splendid panoramic view of the snow-capped Kanchenjunga range leaves the joy-riders speechless.



Built by the British in 1908, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway operates from Mettupallayam in Tamil Nadu to picturesque Ooty via Coonoor in the Nilgiri hills. Covering a distance of 46Kms it travels through 208 curves, 16 tunnels, and 250 bridges. Quaint blue and cream wooden carriages with large windows offer a charming view of the rocky terrain, forested hills, cascading rivers and the lush green tea and coffee plantations.



A beautiful leisurely relaxed ride aboard these toy trains, peering out of the large windows to see the train bending to a figure of eight at curves, hopping on and off at small quaint stations, listening to the sounds of birds chirping as the train slowly chugs along, rolling hills, beautiful glens babbling brooks and glistening rivers – this is an experience not to be missed.



