Dublin, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2015 --ChatNox, a super fast live chat service with built-in real-time tracking and proactive messaging, allows businesses using WordPress sites to offer live support to its visitors in the easiest possible way using the new WordPress plugin



"We are very happy to announce the success of the ChatNox Live Chat Plugin for Wordpress throughout the beta launch and have seen 1000s of businesses use our product to offer instant support to its visitors everyday. We are continuing our efforts to make the whole live chat experience even more engaging and are very excited about what he have in store in the near future.", said Nicole Cheryl



Installation of the ChatNox Live Chat Plugin for WordPress is free and it takes only a minute and a few clicks. The Free plugin comes with a free monthly usage upto 20 chats which is ideal for small businesses and unlimited paid plans start from only $9.99 a month.



To download the plugin and for more information, please visit the ChatNox wordpress plugin repository here