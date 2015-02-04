The Middle East's First Real Estate Crowdfunding Platform DURISE Welcomes Equity Crowdfunding Investors to Invest in Dubai's Booming Real Estate Market

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2015 --Durise, the first company ever to Crowdfund real estate in the Middle East, has just introduced yet another excellent real estate investment opportunity. The company's latest offering is an Arabic style complex located in Dubai's prestigious Downtown project named Old Town (Al Tajer).



Developed by the reputable Emaar Properties PJSC, who is also responsible for the development of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower.



It is relevant to mention here that this property is one of the most highly sought after and valued properties in the region for real estate investors. This property is part of the city's most prestigious development called Downtown, where within a 1km distance you will find the world's largest shopping mall, the Dubai Mall and the Burj Khalifa. Durise has the distinction of being the first ever real estate crowdfunding platform to target the Middle East, and to offer properties that normally would be held exclusively for a handful of cash rich investors.



Durise is a team of experienced and skilled business & real estate professionals with an extensive network in the Middle East, specifically in Dubai. Utilizing the concept of equity crowdfunding, the company works towards generating attractive investment opportunities in the real estate industry. With all types of real estate properties and products, the company's modern online portal allows investors the freedom to invest based on their personal preferences. Depending on their timeline, budget, property type, desired return, and risk appetite, investors can choose their investment and select out of four different payment currencies.



The two bedroom apartment complex at Old Town has witnessed 2 price-on-price growths since the launch. This property is an excellent capital gain play because Old Town has had one of the highest yields in this entire region and is expected to rise steadily due to its location, quality and overall master development of the Downtown area. Valued at $1.29 Million, the property has a risk rating of Category A. The minimum ticket price for the campaign is $5,000 with an estimated ROI of 61% and an estimated yield of 4.2%.



To find out more about the Old Town (Al Tajer) 2 Bedroom Apartment in Downtown, please visit http://bit.ly/18qHk5b



About Durise

Durise is the first company ever to Crowdfund real estate in the Middle East. This is a team of experienced and skilled real estate professionals with a large network in the Middle East, specifically in Dubai. Utilizing the concept of equity crowdfunding, the company works towards generating attractive investment opportunities in the real estate industry.