Wisdom Preserve Jamaica Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Build a Small Slice of Heaven in Jamaica

St Elizabeth, Jamaica -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2015 --According to many scientists, the residents of the planet Earth have only ten years to make a change in the way they lead their lives. This project is about changing the way people live. The Wisdom Preserve is in the process of building a solution on a small slice of heaven on earth in Jamaica.



The mission of this project is to strengthen and transform different communities by empowering local families to revitalize their farming and well being practices. The entire project has a very strong emphasis on inspiring the youth and to ensure their participation. This project will comprise of three major phases.



Phase 1: This phase is about getting established on the land and open for business. This phase will also be about the introduction of educational programs in sustainable off-grid living, organic farming, holistic living, and music.



Target accomplishments for this phase are



-Clear and level the land - creates immediate jobs.



-Set up temporary headquarters to implement youth programs and building planning



-Continue tilling the land.



The Phase 2 will be about biotecture – earthship building, the epitome of a sustainable, hurricane & earthquake proof, off grid construction using recycled materials. Finally, in the third phase, the program facilities will be expanded to include eco tourism



The different long term projections for the campaign includes



-Build an earthship on the property

-Consistently yield wholesome organic crops

-Open a fair trade Farmer's Market

-Raise the frequency of the community creating wholeness and balance

-Use holistic resources to address current health issues on the island

-Preserve the rich Jamaican culture.



An Indiegogo campaign has been launched to raise funds for this project. This campaign will end on February 26, 2015.



To find out more about the campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/16tgit9



About Wisdom Preserve Jamaica

