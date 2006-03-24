Australian Death Notices and Funeral Notices now at Obits.com.au

Sydney, NSW, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2006 -- Obits.com.au is a newly released Australian website containing online Death, Funeral and Obituary notices.



It is receiving rave reviews and attracting internet traffic from all over the world and is set to transform the way Australians find this type of information online.



When Meg Tsiamis couldn't find the funeral details of a friend who had past away recently she decided to do something about it.



Rather than accept the status quo of the “one day” newspaper classified or the hard to reach funeral and death notices on the various newspaper websites, Meg decided to commission a new website.



But not just any website. This website had to be easy to use, easy to find, easy to read, affordable for everybody and most importantly it had to have up to date funeral, death and obituary notices from across Australia.



And so, www.obits.com.au was formed.



This really is no ordinary reference website. Apart from the up to the minute funeral and death notices it contains, it also has links to major funeral directors in Australia. Obits.com.au is super fast and gaining in popularity and status every day.



Recently during a radio promotion with Alan Jones AO on the top rating 2GB network, the visitors and page views went off the scale. www.obits.com.au received more traffic that week than some of the top Australian websites combined.



The feedback from both the public and funeral directors alike has been extremely positive. Whilst Obits.com.au welcomes criticism in any form, the website has only received rave reviews.



As further testament to the success of Obits.com.au the world rated ranking system found at www.alexa.com has placed obits.com.au in the top 30,000 sites in the world after only three months of operation. Obits is currently averaging nearly 10,000 page views per day.



Yes readers. Obits is here to stay and the Australian internet user will be much better informed for Obits being here.

