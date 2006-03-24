Savory’s Fine Foods inks deal with Bayshore Shopping Centre.

Ottawa, ON, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2006 -- Ottawa has another player in the local $2-billion-a-year grocery market; after months of scouting locations, Savory’s Fine Foods has inked a deal with Ivanhoe Cambridge, the owners of Bayshore Shopping Centre, and will open a new 15,000+ sq.ft. Fresh Food Centre at the west end property this Spring, creating 85 new jobs.



“Ottawa represents a solid opportunity for us, states Paul Traversy, Savory’s Fine Foods Co-founder, the population base is growing; the region has 22,000 more residents than it did just a year ago, and if you multiply that by the amount that Canadians earmark per capita for food, Ottawa’s population growth provides the local economy with just under a $40 million dollar injection, so the market conditions are ideal and the timing could not have been better”.



Ironically, Bayshore Shopping Centre had been considered early on in the site selection process however, as Market Fresh had an established retail presence there; other sites were investigated heavily. With the sudden exit of Market Fresh from the Ottawa market in December, Savory’s Fine Foods was quick to reconsider the Bayshore site. “Their departure represented a real opportunity for us while also tilting the scales back in favor of locating in Bayshore” added Traversy.



Mr. Charles F. Champagne, General Manager of Bayshore Shopping Centre said “We are extremely pleased to have Savory’s Fine Foods onboard as a tenant, their unique retailing concepts are a great fit for us, their presence at Bayshore reaffirms our commitment to provide shoppers with the very best retail experience possible and Savory’s Fresh Foods will enrich the quality and breadth of our retail mix”.



“This deal is an example of the level of entrepreneurial spirit that exists in our region, and I am pleased that Savory’s Fine Foods has selected to locate in Bay Ward. Bayshore Shopping Centre is a world-class facility and Savory’s Fine Foods will be an asset to the 150 stores and services that call Bayshore Shopping Centre home” stated Alex Cullen, Councilor for Bay Ward.



While the majors battle for supremacy with larger-and-larger Supercentres other players are carving out profitable market niches of their own. “To succeed at food retailing, states Paul retailers have to offer more than just attractive pricing. Diversity of product, Quality, Freshness, Level of service, Merchandising techniques all play a role in determining ones level of success”.



“We plan to provide something that is currently lacking in the Ottawa market, while we will emphasize fresh, flavourful produce and traditional grocery lines, we will also carry a vast array of unique, speciality products, including: gourmet take-home meals, hand-made chocolates, exclusive fresh baked breads, premium antipastos, caviars, international cheeses, organic meats and other exotic ingredients --- no longer will shoppers have to travel to several locations to purchase their favourite products, we will have it all under one roof” added Mr. Traversy.



About Mr. Paul Traversy, Savory’s Fine Foods Co-founder:

Paul Traversy, has 25+ years of direct retail food management experience and has been directorially and managerially involved in the opening of seventeen (17) independently owned food stores in Ontario and Quebec.



Mr. Traversy is available to the media for Interviews and Photo opportunities.



For additional information contact:



Mr, Paul A. Traversy,

Co-Founder, Savory’s Fine Foods

(613) 314-5999 (Cell)

(613) 822-3406 (Fax)

e-mail: paul@savorysfinefoods.ca

