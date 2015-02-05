Exciting Sci-Fi Thriller Exposes Degradation of Egypt's Ancient Past Sites...Nile Tour Leads to Pharaoh Sobek II Discovery

Beaverton, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2015 --The 3000 years of governing Pharaohs were characterized by magnificence. The Egyptian rulers were capable administrators, strong military leaders, sophisticated traders and overseers of great building projects. No claim was made as to the ownership of the Nile, the longest river in the world and there was no dam. Today, due to lack of flood creating soil enriching silt, agricultural fields must be artificially fertilized and the Nile Delta is eroding. Yet Egyptian governments lay claim to ownership of the waters of the Nile upstream from its borders. Is it any wonder an awakened 4000 year old Pharaoh would declare that Egypt's future is in its past.



Allen Pollens' careful study of Egypt's ancient past authenticates the adventure, taking it well beyond the realm of an ordinary Sci-Fi spectacle. It is the tale of an ancient Pharaoh determined to put modern day Egypt on the right path even if it means battling the ruling military regime.



In the "AWAKENING TO THE LOST GRANDEUR OF ANCIENT EGYPT - Crocodile God, Pharaoh, Sobek II, Confronts 4000 Years of Decline," Alberto Rodriguez risks everything to satisfy an obsession.



A visit to a special Tutankhamen exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art has a profound effect on Dr. Rodriguez, Ph.D., head of the Archeology Department at Philadelphia's Jess Hawkins University. He is familiar with the saga of Howard Carter's 1922 discovery of Tutankhamen's tomb and has personally participated in excavations in New Mexico and Arizona. They were worthy endeavors, but insignificant when measured against Carter's accomplishments. Alberto tells himself that emulating Carter and trying to make an equally significant discovery is foolish. He stifles the nagging obsession, but it persists. Then it bursts forth into the open when Alberto hears a rumor of another lost Pharaoh. Egypt calls to him, and Alberto searches for a way to respond. Finally, throwing caution to the wind, he draws his closest friends into a secret escapade that satisfies his ambition. There would be hardships and danger, but so what? When Egypt calls, it is all that matters.



"AWAKENING TO THE LOST GRANDEUR OF ANCIENT EGYPT " exceeds 80,000 words, runs more than 400 pages and has more than 80 illustrations.



In a burst of creativity, author Allen Pollens published ten books in three years. This is one of six science fiction offering. Pollens' other sci-fi books include: "ALTERNATIVE LIVES - To Sleep, Perchance to Dream ... Another Life," "CONJUROR - Living the Tale," "CONVERSATIONS with FOUNDER of HUNA: A Tale of Time Travel and Ancient Kahuna Self-Help," "CREATOR - Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Epic, Earth's Human Behavior Confronted," and "CREATOR II -Human Behavior Explored."



About Allen Pollens

Allen Pollens has always had two personas. There is the tinkerer who always wanted to know, "How does it work?" That one became a graduate engineer and led a high-tech work life for more than forty years. Then there is the storyteller, Allen Pollens, who was spinning tales from the time he was a child.



